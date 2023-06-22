Politics

Ron DeSantis Calls Donald Trump 'Full of It' in Fiery Broadside

By
Politics Ron DeSantis Donald Trump Florida Coronavirus

Ron DeSantis savaged Donald Trump as "full of it" and failed to confirm he would back the former president if he wins the 2024 Republican nomination following an address in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.

The Florida governor accused Trump of backtracking on his past praise for the state over how it handled the COVID-19 pandemic, saying: "He's saying things that are false."

Polling indicates Trump is the favorite to secure the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, having established a firm lead over DeSantis, his closest rival. This potentially sets up a rematch with President Joe Biden, who announced he is seeking a second term in the White House in April.

Following a speech in the Ybor City neighborhood of Tampa, DeSantis was asked by Daily Caller reporter Henry Rogers whether he will "100 percent pledge to support Trump as the GOP nominee" despite "his attacks."

Ron DeSantis speaking in Greensboro North Carolina
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, on June 9, 2023. DeSantis said former President Donald Trump is "full of it" during an event on Thursday. ALLISON JOYCE/AFP/GETTY

DeSantis chose not to answer the question directly, responding: "What I would say is this: When you are saying [former New York Governor Andrew] Cuomo did better on COVID than Florida did, you are revealing yourself to just be full of it. Nobody believes that, and you know why I know that? Because I remember in 2020 and 2021, when he [Trump] was praising Florida for being open, saying we did it much better than New York and Michigan and everyone was coming to Florida...he used to say that all the time.

"Now all of a sudden his tune is changing and I just tell people, 'Do you find it credible? Do you honestly find it credible? Would have rather been in New York during COVID under [the] Cuomo regime or would you rather have been in the free state of Florida,' and I probably can count the number of Republicans on my hand in the nation who would have rather been under Cuomo in New York and we know that. These are just frivolous criticisms.

"But in some respects, I think it shows if you have to make that argument, you probably don't have very good arguments because the reality is everything he said about us for years, about how strong we were, how good we were, how we delivered for the state, those happen to be true. And now he's trying to backtrack, because he views he needs to do that, and he's saying things that are false."

A clip of the exchange was shared on Twitter by Ron Filipkowski, an attorney and political commentator who claims to monitor "right-wing extremism" online.

Read more

Newsweek has reached out to Trump via the press contact form on his official website for comment.

In a recent campaign video, Trump hit out at DeSantis' handling of the pandemic, saying: "When the Ron 'DeSanctimonious' facts come out, you will see that he is better than most Democrat governors but very average, at best, compared to Republican governors, who have done a fantastic job. Even Cuomo did better. He shut down everything, including the beaches."

During an appearance on Glenn Beck's Fox News program after announcing his campaign bid, DeSantis accused Trump of having "turned the country over to [Dr. Anthony] Fauci in March of 2020, that destroyed millions of people's lives."

Speaking to CBS News, Larry Hogan, the former Maryland governor, described the DeSantis campaign as one of the "worst he has ever seen" and predicted it will soon be over.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC