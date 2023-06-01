Ron DeSantis Draws Cheers With Dig About Biden's Fall

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took a jab at President Joe Biden's stumble during the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation while speaking to supporters in New Hampshire.

Biden, 80, fell onstage while handing out diplomas at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Thursday morning. The president appeared to trip over a sandbag on the platform and quickly recovered after he was helped to his feet.

DeSantis—who made a campaign stop in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Thursday after announcing his 2024 presidential candidacy last week—wished Biden a "swift recovery" while speaking to supporters, but used the incident to take a jab at the president's administration.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday delivers remarks during his "Our Great American Comeback" Tour stop in Laconia, New Hampshire. DeSantis took a jab at President Joe Biden during his speech after the president tripped at an event earlier in the day. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

"I don't know if he sustained injuries, but I just want to say, we hope and wish Joe Biden a swift recovery from any injuries he may have sustained," DeSantis said, according to a video clip of his speech that was posted to Twitter by Breaking911. "But we also wish the United States of America a swift recovery from the injuries it has sustained because of Joe Biden and his policies."

DeSantis' dig was met with applause from the crowd. Newsweek reached out to the White House press team via email for comment on the governor's speech.

According to a tweet from White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt, Biden was doing "fine" after the fall, and the president was seen walking in good spirits after returning to the White House later in the day.

"I got sandbagged," Biden said to the pool of reporters waiting for his return, skipping once and smiling as he walked inside. ABC News reporter Molly Nagle shared a video of the moment to Twitter.

DeSantis is up against a long list of Republican candidates ahead of the 2024 primary election, including former President Donald Trump, who remains leader of the pack. If the Florida governor is selected as the GOP candidate, however, it looks like it would be a tough battle against Biden's reelection campaign for a second term. Fifty percent of eligible voters believe that the president would win in a matchup between Biden and DeSantis, versus just 38 percent of voters who'd back DeSantis, according to the 1,500 respondents surveyed by Redfield & Wilton Strategies last month.

In the same poll, Trump was given a much better chance against the president in a hypothetical 2020 rematch, although voters still believed Biden would be "more likely to win," backing him 46 percent to 40 percent against Trump.

Despite his more promising poll numbers, Trump has relentlessly attacked DeSantis over social media even prior to the governor launching his campaign. On Wednesday and Thursday, the former president wrote or re-shared at least 19 Truth Social posts about DeSantis in just 24 hours.

On Tuesday, DeSantis subtly snapped back at Trump's attacks while speaking at a campaign event in Iowa, telling the crowd, "At the end of the day, leadership is not about entertainment. It's not about building a brand, it's not about virtue signaling."