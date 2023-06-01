News

Joe Biden Falls Onstage at Air Force Graduation

President Joe Biden fell onstage Thursday while handing out diplomas during the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado.

Biden, 80, appeared fine after the tumble, and he was able to walk away unassisted after being helped to his feet. The president pointed to what appeared to be a sandbag on the stage, which could have caused him to trip.

Biden also delivered the academy's commencement speech, which was held at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs. During his remarks, he praised the graduates for choosing "service over self."

Joe Biden falls
President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during Thursday's graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, which is located just north of Colorado Springs in Colorado. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

"Graduates, you made a noble choice to lead a life of service," Biden said. "Now you also shoulder a great privilege and a mighty responsibility. Leadership, yeah leadership."

He continued, "In the years ahead, your airmen and guardians are going to look to you for guidance and inspiration because the world is going to get more confusing. They'll put their trust in you. You, in turn, must strive to always be worthy of their confidence."

Video of Biden's fall began to spread around Twitter on Thursday. RNC Research's Jake Schneider was among those who posted a clip of the incident.

The commander in chief also touched on political matters during his speech, including supporting the war in Ukraine, U.S. competition with China and the rise of new technologies like artificial intelligence and 3D printing.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

