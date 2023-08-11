Ron DeSantis 'Sad and Pathetic,' Says Florida State Attorney He Suspended

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been labeled "sad and pathetic" by a Democratic prosecutor that he removed over accusations she was soft on crime.

Orlando State Attorney Monique Worrell was suspended by DeSantis on Wednesday over allegations of dereliction of duties and "incompetence," including claims she avoided minimum sentencing guidelines for offenders and did not impose serious charges against juveniles accused of violent crimes.

This is the second time that the Republican governor, who is running for the presidency, has removed a Democratic state attorney. In August 2022 DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren when he indicated he would not enforce restrictions on abortion and gender therapy announced by DeSantis.

Speaking to CNN, Worrell suggested that her suspension is politically motivated and an attempt by DeSantis to appear more authoritarian in a bid to boost his "failing" presidential 2024 campaign.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis looks on after speaking at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. Orlando State Attorney Monique Worrell has called DeSantis "sad and pathetic" after he suspended her from office. SERGIO FLORES/AFP/Getty Images

DeSantis continues to trail frontrunner Donald Trump by a large margin in GOP primary polls, despite the former president's ongoing legal issues. DeSantis also let go dozens of campaign staff just two months after his campaign officially launched, and recently replaced his campaign manager Generra Peck with James Uthmeier, his gubernatorial chief of staff.

"This is something to get him back into the headlines and give him fodder for maybe taking some of Trump's voters in the face of his indictment," Worrell said. "However, it's not working, the more outrageous he becomes, the lower he falls in the presidential polls, and it's really pretty sad and pathetic."

DeSantis' office has been contacted for comment via email.

Worrell, who elected to serve as the state attorney for Florida's 9th Judicial District in 2020 with 66 percent of the vote and was running for re-election in 2024, also accused DeSantis of "weaponizing the Constitution" by using his power as governor to remove elected officials in Democratic areas of the state.

"He's done it with two prosecutors now, but he's done it with school board officials, he's done it with other elected officials, and the common theme here is that these elected officials are in Democratic counties," Worrell said. "The common theme here is that he is a weak authoritarian and that he is using his power to retaliate against areas in this state that did not support him in the election.

"We've seen it with what he's doing with Disney. And we're seeing it where he goes and chooses to suspend or remove a duly elected official. This is the worst attack on democracy that this country has seen, and something's got to be done to stop it."

In his executive order announcing Worrell's suspension, DeSantis accused her of having "authorized or allowed practices or policies that have systematically permitted violent offenders, drug traffickers, serious-juvenile offenders, and pedophiles to evade incarceration" when otherwise warranted under Florida law.

"The people of Central Florida deserve to have a State Attorney who will seek justice in accordance with the law instead of allowing violent criminals to roam the streets and find new victims," DeSantis added in a statement.

Other Florida Democrats also condemned DeSantis for suspending Worrell. State Rep. Anna Eskamani, who represents Orlando, called the removal of the only Black woman serving as a state attorney in Florida "absolutely disgusting" in a statement.

"Her removal is a complete slap in the face to Orange and Osceola County residents and another example of Governor DeSantis eroding our local control and democracy," Eskamani said. "This politically motivated action by the Governor in a predominantly Democratic part of the state should alarm everyone. DeSantis is extreme, unfit to serve, and must be held accountable."

DeSantis has appointed former judge Andrew Bain to serve as Orlando State Attorney for the duration of Worrell's suspension.