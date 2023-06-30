Ron DeSantis Rolls Back Protections for Renters in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that critics argue severely restricts the rights of tenants in the Sunshine State and could see them pay more in fees.

On Thursday, the 2024 presidential hopeful DeSantis approved six measures, including HB 1417. This law effectively overrides regulation of residential tenancies and landlord-tenant relationships and agreements and hands them over to the state.

Among some of the regulations that could be affected when HB 1417 comes into effect on July 1 include local fair notice requirements, and other issues that fall under tenant bill of rights ordinances at local level. The bill also allows Florida landlords to charge renters a monthly, non-refundable fee, instead of requiring a security deposit.

Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. He has signed a bill into law that critics argue severely restricts the rights of tenants in the Sunshine State. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Supporters of the bill said the removal of a security deposit will allow people to have access to rental properties more easily without having to come up with a potential sum of money beforehand.

"This will make sure that the tenants that do take the opportunity to do it in lieu of a security deposit will be protected as is if they paid their security deposit and that is the bill," James Vernon Mooney, Republican member of the Florida House of Representatives, told Tampa radio station WUSF in April after the bill cleared the Florida Senate.

Critics of the bill said that it means renters could end up paying because the fees charged by landlords could be uncapped. They could still be forced to pay money for repairs once they leave in lieu of a security deposit.

Geraldine Thompson, a Democratic Florida senator, said the bill could result in "exploitation" of renters. "To allow this kind of profiteering, which is what this is, is not something that I can support," Thompson previously told Orlando TV station WFTV.

One benefit for month-to-month renters in HB 1417 is the extension of the notice period for ending their tenancy from 15 days to 30 days.

Anna Eskamani, a Democratic member of the Florida House of Representatives, said that DeSantis signed "some of the worst bills into law right before a holiday weekend" when he passed HB 1417 and the other measures on Thursday.

"From stripping away local control and renters' protections, to paving the way for radioactive roads—these are policies that will endanger Floridians and make it harder for local governments to solve everyday problems," Eskamani said in a statement.

"Despite these awful policies, we will keep fighting for a more prosperous Florida where every person has the freedom to be healthy, safe and prosperous," she added.

Campaign groups had previously urged DeSantis to veto the bill after it was cleared by the Florida legislature.

"As Floridians work with their local leaders to pass common-sense local solutions to the housing affordability crisis, corporate landlords backed by private-equity firms are pushing this crushing statewide mandate that undermines local freedoms and bans commonsense renter protections already in place," Ruth Moreno, deputy director of Florida For All, said in a statement.

"The Governor has a clear choice." Moreno added. "If Governor DeSantis truly wants to hold corporations accountable and defend our freedoms, he would veto HB1417."

Newsweek has contacted DeSantis' office for comment via email.