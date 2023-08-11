Ron DeSantis Slips to Third Place in Republican Primary Poll

Ron DeSantis has slipped into third place in the race to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, behind Donald Trump and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, according to a new poll.

The survey, by polling company Cygnal, found 10 percent of likely Republican primary voters have DeSantis as their preferred GOP candidate, against 53 percent for Trump and 11 percent for Ramaswamy. A spokesperson for the Ramaswamy campaign told Newsweek "he's just getting warmed up."

DeSantis has struggled to gain ground on Trump since announcing his candidacy in May during an online event co-hosted by Elon Musk on X, formerly known as Twitter. The former president has been indicted three times on charges related to claims he orchestrated the payment of hush money to a pornographic actress, mishandled classified documents, and broke the law whilst attempting to reverse the 2020 presidential election outcome. Trump has pled not guilty to all charges and has said the allegations against him are politically motivated.

Cygnal surveyed 2,000 "likely general election voters" between August 1 and 3. The pollster noted that Brock McCleary, one of its employees, is the pollster for Ramaswamy's presidential campaign. The survey found Ramaswamy had overtaken DeSantis for the first time, with the Florida governor's support having declined sharply since March when the pollster recorded it at 29 percent.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. DeSantis has slipped into third place in the race to be the GOP's 2024 presidential nominee according to a new poll. GETTY/SERGIO FLORES/AFP

As the favored Republican 2024 candidate with GOP voters, DeSantis was followed by former vice-president Mike Pence at 6.6 percent and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott at 3.2 percent. None of the other contenders had more than three percent support, and only Nikki Haley and Chris Christie were also over two percent.

Speaking to Newsweek about the poll, Tricia McLaughlin, the Ramaswamy campaign's communications director, said: "Vivek started this campaign with zero name ID and didn't even register in most polls. He's just getting warmed up."

A spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign told Newsweek: "This primary is a two-man race between Governor DeSantis and a man running in 2024 on the things he promised to do in 2016 and failed to do. Governor DeSantis is the only candidate in the race who can beat Joe Biden and implement the agenda we need to reverse this country's decline and revive its future."

The Cygnal survey found 59.7 percent of voters think America is on the "wrong track" versus just 35 percent for the "right track" with the remaining 5.3 percent being unsure. In the generic ballot, the Democrats and Republicans are nearly tied at 45.4 percent and 45.3 percent respectively, with 9.3 percent unsure who they would vote for.

Both Joe Biden and Trump have negative approval ratings, with the president approved by 45.9 percent of Americans whilst 51.3 percent disapprove, giving a net result of -5.4 percent. Trump performs a little worse, with an approval rate of 45.4 percent of voters versus 51.6 percent who disapprove, giving an overall result of -6.2 percent.

Some 35.8 percent of Americans think "inflation and economy" should be the top priority for Congress, well ahead of illegal immigration which comes in second at 12.4 percent, and gun control which is third at 9.9 percent. This is followed by climate change at 8.7 percent, crime and public safety at 7.6 percent, and "threats to democracy" at 7.5 percent.

Earlier this week DeSantis replaced his campaign manager Generra Peck with his gubernatorial chief of staff James Uthmeier as he seeks to reset his operation.

At the end of Jul, DeSantis reportedly fired 38 campaign staffers, including one who was accused of retweeting a video supporting the governor's presidential bid which included the sonnenrad, a symbol commonly used by neo-Nazis.