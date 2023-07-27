Ron DeSantis Loses High-Profile Staffers Amid Struggling Campaign

An influential conservative figure was among dozens of staffers recently let go from Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign team, according to reports.

Will Chamberlain, former owner of the conservative magazine Human Events, confirmed to Semafor that he had parted ways with the Florida governor's team on Tuesday.

Chamberlain, who now works for the conservative Article 3 Project and the Internet Accountability Project, is said to be one of 38 people who have been fired from DeSantis' campaign in an effort to give his floundering White House bid a boost just two months after it officially launched.

As well as struggling to make any real inroads in 2024 GOP primary polls, continuing to trail former President Donald Trump by large margins, DeSanits' campaign has also been beset by a string of controversies and errors.

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. DeSantis has reportedly let go about 38 members of his campaign staff in an attempt to give it a boost. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

That includes reports that another member of his campaign team, communications staffer Nate Hochman, was fired after he allegedly retweeting a pro-DeSantis video that ended with the 2024's hopeful's face imposed over a sonnenrad, an ancient circular symbol that was co-opted by the Nazis and still used today by white supremacist groups.

Hochman is also accused of having produced the video and posting it via the Ron DeSantis Fancams Twitter account to make it appear as if the clip had been made independently, according to Axios.

DeSantis' team confirmed that Hochman also fired on Tuesday, the same day Chamberlain left, although it is unclear if the video was related. Newsweek reached out to DeSantis' office for comment.

As first reported by Politico, others who have been let go from the campaign team amid the reset include senior advisers Dave Abrams and Tucker Obenshain. Both are said to be moving on to work for a pro-DeSantis Super PAC to continue the overall aim of getting the Florida governor elected next year.

Another sign of potential cost-cutting measures in the campaign team is that its chief technology officer, Carl Sceusa, will also serve as its chief financial officer. Sceusa will be replacing Melissa Power, who is leaving the campaign at the end of July.

An unnamed adviser close to the campaign told NBC News that the reshuffle and letting go of staffers is because the team became too bloated.

"We had too many people, that's absolutely fair to say," the adviser said.

In a statement regarding the firings, Generra Peck, DeSantis' campaign manager, said: "Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden.

"Governor DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we are ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign."