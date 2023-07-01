DeSantis Slammed by GOP Group for 'Desperate' LGBTQ+ Ad

The largest organization of gay Republicans slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' latest advertisement targeting LGBTQ+ rights on social media for venturing "into homophobic territory."

The blue check-verified DeSantis War Room Twitter account posted an ad on Friday calling attention to former President Donald Trump's stance on LGBTQ+ rights. Despite taking several actions cracking down on LGBTQ+ rights as president, Trump has touted himself as the "most gay-friendly" president in United States history. DeSantis War Room describes itself as DeSantis' "rapid response Twitter operation," though it's unclear if the governor and 2024 GOP presidential candidate approved the video himself.

The advertisement comes as LGBTQ+ rights remain a critical issue ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Many in the LGBTQ+ community have sounded the alarm about increasingly anti-gay and anti-transgender rhetoric from Republican presidential candidates, while at least 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have introduced into state legislatures so far this year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). While Democratic President Joe Biden is pledging to protect LGBTQ+ rights, Republicans have backed policies aimed at restricting protections for the community.

DeSantis War Room captioned the LGBTQ+ themed advertisement, "To wrap up 'Pride Month,' let's hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it..." The video features remarks from the former president indicating support for LGBTQ+ rights, including for allowing transgender people to use the restrooms that correspond with their gender identity, while highlighting DeSantis' opposition to LGBTQ+ rights.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in Philadelphia on Friday. DeSantis faced criticism from the Log Cabin Republicans, an organization of gay Republicans, over his rhetoric surrounding the LGBTQ+ community on Friday. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The video sparked condemnation from the Log Cabin Republicans, who slammed it as "desperate" in a Twitter thread.

"Today's message from the DeSantis campaign War Room is divisive and desperate. Republicans and other commonsense conservatives know Ron DeSantis has alienated swing-state and younger voters," the organization wrote. "Conservatives understand that we need to protect our kids, preserve women's sports, safeguard women's spaces and strengthen parental rights, but Ron DeSantis' extreme rhetoric goes has just ventured into homophobic territory."

They issued a warning about how DeSantis' attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, many of which including same-sex marriage still remain broadly popular with the U.S. electorate, could affect Republican chances of winning back the White House and other key races in 2024.

"Conservatives understand that we need to protect our kids, preserve women's sports, safeguard women's spaces and strengthen parental rights, but Ron DeSantis' extreme rhetoric goes has just ventured into homophobic territory," the Log Cabin Republicans wrote, adding that the Florida governor has failed to differentiate between "commonsense gays and the radical Left gays."

Newsweek reached out to the DeSantis campaign via its press contact form and Log Cabin Republicans via email for comment.

Where DeSantis, Trump Stand on LGBTQ+ Issues

DeSantis, whose embrace of right-wing social causes propelled him into the national spotlight, has signed into law legislation aimed at restricting some LGBTQ+ rights in Florida since being elected in 2018.

He signed the infamous "Don't Say Gay" law that was expanded in May to limit discussions of LGBTQ+ identities in public school classrooms through 8th grade. The bill has been met with criticism, including from Disney, whose opposition to the bill sparked a legal challenge from the governor. In June, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) declared a "state of emergency" for Florida's LGBTQ+ community.

Although Trump previously described himself as more supportive of LGBTQ+ rights than other Republican, that claim has been scrutinized by many in the community after he banned transgender individuals from serving in the military and opposed anti-discrimination measures for LGBTQ+ people.