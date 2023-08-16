U.S.

Ron DeSantis Plummets Into Third Place in GOP Primary With Bookmakers

By
U.S. Ron DeSantis Donald Trump Vivek Ramaswamy Republican

Ron DeSantis has fallen behind Vivek Ramaswamy into third place in the race to represent the Republicans at the 2024 presidential election, according to an amalgamation of bookies odds.

An analysis by Newsweek of odds being offered on the OddsChecker website found the average bookies offering for DeSantis is now 7.1/1, behind Ramaswamy on 7/1.

This is a further blow for the Florida governor after a Cygnal poll, published on August 10, found he was only the preferred Republican presidential candidate of 10 percent of GOP voters, putting him third behind Trump on 53 percent and Ramaswamy on 11 percent. DeSantis had been widely regarded as Trump's most dangerous rival, but he has struggled to make an impression since formally announcing his campaign on X, formerly Twitter, in May.

Oddschecker compiles the odds from 22 bookmakers, predominantly based in the U.K., which are taking bets on who will be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. Those features include industry giants such as Bet365, William Hill, Paddy Power and Coral.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis speaks during one of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' "Fair-Side Chats" at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. The Florida governor has fallen into third place in the race to be the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, according to an analysis of bookies odds. Chip Somodevilla/GETTY

All 22 companies offer odds on DeSantis being the GOP nominee, with the average available being 7.1/1. Only Bet 365, 10 BET, William Hill, Quinn Bet and Matchbook give odds on Ramaswamy winning, but these average out at 7/1, putting him narrowly ahead of DeSantis. A 7/1 bet means the bookmaker will pay out $7 for a $1 stake if Ramaswamy does secure the Republican 2024 nomination.

Newsweek has approached the Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy campaigns for comment via email.

On Tuesday, an Emerson College survey found DeSantis was the third most popular potential GOP presidential nominee with New Hampshire Republicans.

Of those polled, 49 percent said they would back Trump, followed by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on nine percent, then DeSantis on eight percent.

Read more

The DeSantis campaign has undergone major changes over the past couple of months, with his chief-of-staff James Uthmeier replacing Generra Peck as his campaign manager earlier in August. The previous month, 38 DeSantis staffers were reportedly fired, including a communications worker who allegedly retweeted a video backing the Florida governor which included a symbol commonly used by neo-Nazis.

Speaking to Newsweek last week, Giancarlo Sopo, a DeSantis backing Republican social media strategist from Florida, claimed the revamp had already improved the Florida governor's campaign.

He said: "It's not unusual for presidential campaigns to change leadership—both Reagan and Trump did this—and there have been noticeable improvements since this recalibration began a few weeks ago.

"We need leaders with high standards who are not afraid to make tough decisions when things don't go according to plan. One can only hope Governor DeSantis brings this same level of accountability to our bloated federal bureaucracy."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC