Ron Johnson Deflects When Confronted on Jared Kushner's Qatar-Linked Loan

Senator Ron Johnson got a bit flustered while fielding questions about Jared Kushner's alleged financial ties to Qatar during a Sunday appearance on NBC News' Meet the Press.

NBC's Chuck Todd pressed the Wisconsin Republican about his party's purported fixation on probing the dealings of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter. The host then contrasted it with the treatment of Kushner, underscoring what he apparently views as the GOP's hypocrisy.

Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, has been accused of being financially linked to Qatar during his time as a senior White House adviser with a focus on Middle Eastern affairs. Critics have alleged that the supposed Qatari connection could have influenced Kushner's decision-making.

"Are you not concerned about that?" Todd asked Johnson on Sunday's show. "And I say that because it seems to me if you're concerned about what Hunter Biden did, you should be equally outraged about what Jared Kushner did."

Johnson didn't answer the question directly, instead replying after a brief pause: "I'm concerned about getting to the truth. I don't target individuals. I target the truth."

Todd wouldn't let go of the proverbial bone, though. He continued pushing the senator to answer his question and noted that Johnson had, in fact, targeted individuals—namely, Hunter Biden.

At that point, Johnson attempted to change the subject altogether.

"Chuck, part of the problem, and this is pretty obvious to anybody watching this, is you don't invite me on to interview me," he said. "You invite me on to argue with me."

Johnson, a Trump loyalist, then claimed that conservatives are frequently censored and also brought up supposed interference in the 2020 presidential election.

"Conservatives understand that. Unfortunately, liberals and the media don't," the senator said. "And part of the reasons are our politics are inflamed, is we do not have an unbiased media. We don't. It's unfortunate. I'm all for a free press. It needs to be more unbiased."

The two men then talked over one another for a time.

"Look, you can go back on your partisan cable cocoon and talk about media bias all you want," Todd eventually shot back. "I understand. It's part of your identity."

Later, Johnson posted a clip of the tense exchange to his Twitter account. Todd's question about Kushner, however, had been completely edited out.

A free society requires a free and unbiased press.



Unfortunately, our mainstream media is highly biased to the left.



They don’t ask me on their shows to interview me, they argue with me. pic.twitter.com/P54yVH3EMB — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 15, 2023

"A free society requires a free and unbiased press," the senator wrote, in part. "Unfortunately, our mainstream media is highly biased to the left."

Newsweek reached out to Johnson's office for comment.