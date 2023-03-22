Prime Video's Swarm has been a common topic of debate since its debut earlier this month.

Now a scene starring Rory Culkin has sparked conversation online, following fan reaction to a graphic sex scene featuring Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris.

Created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, the show sees Dominique Fishback play Andrea "Dre" Greene, a music fan who becomes increasingly obsessed with her favorite singer Ni'Jah (Nirine S. Brown) and who goes to greater, ever darker lengths to gain her favor.

Culkin's scene sees the actor portray a man who takes Dre's virginity, but things then take an unexpected turn. Here is everything you need to know.

Rory Culkin's Swarm Nudity Scene Ignites Debate After Chloe Bailey Furore

The scene that sparked debate among fans on Twitter took place the morning after Dre hooked up with the man, whose name is never given.

In it, Culkin's character presents Dre with a bowl of strawberries that are placed in a bowl so that his penis is visible as he presses it up against the glass.

The scene is inspired by real life, as co-creator Nabers told Insiderthat the event actually happened to Glover.

She said: "Donald told this very funny story about a girl who he really liked, and how after they hooked, he was standing there with a bowl of cherries, just being like, 'Hey.'

"She was like, so not into it, because it's so weird to hook up with a guy that you barely know and then wake up with him holding a bowl of cherries."

Nabers added: "I was like, 'I'm stealing that.' And he was like, 'All right.' So I just ran with it."

While the scene was inspired by real-life events fans of the show debated it and shared their thoughts on seeing a full-frontal scene on Twitter

One person wrote: "Prime premiered the new series "Swarm" today and there's good news and bad news. The good news is that there is real, actual peen from the Rory Culkin character. The bad news is that it's pretty obviously a body double. Still, peen is peen, and that's never a bad thing."

Another viewer added: "was that rory culkin strawberry scene necessary." While one person said that they felt "rory culkin didn't get enough screen time in swarm for my liking."

One viewer was ecstatic by the scene, as they said: "i screamed seeing rory culkin in swarm and then screamed 30 seconds later seeing the bowl of strawberries, i'm obsessed with the show already."

While another countered that by saying: "Quite a few people were talking about Rory Culkin being in Swarm all for the main thing his character did was press his flaccid penis up against a bowl of strawberries. And the saddest thing is, that visual is STILL burned into my mind."

Swarm is out on Prime Video now.