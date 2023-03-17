Prime Video's new drama Swarm has got people talking, though perhaps not for the reason anyone might expect.

The psychological horror series follows Dominique Fishback's Andrea "Dre" Greene, a music fan who becomes increasingly obsessed with her favorite singer and who will go to greater, darker lengths to gain her favor.

Swarm was created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, and it features a graphic sex scene with star Chloe Bailey (who plays Dre's sister Marissa) and Damson Idris (Marissa's boyfriend, Khalid) which drew a lot of attention to the show.

Chloe Bailey's Graphic 'Swarm' Sex Scene Sparks Huge Online Conversation

The sex scene between Bailey and Idris appears in the show's first episode, within the first few minutes of the show.

In it, Fishback's Dre watches her sister and her boyfriend having sex from the open door, and when Khalid notices she is watching he smiles and nods at her without stopping. Its graphic nature led to a lot of conversation online among viewers.

Whilst some viewers commented on the scene in an inappropriate manner, there were others who shared their thoughts on what they had seen on social media. A clip of the scene itself also began to do the rounds on Twitter.

Regarding the scene being shared so widely, one person joked: "I open up twitter and the first thing I see is that sex scene, from Swarm, with Chloe Bailey & Damson Idris. Y'all horny AF on main."

Another user simply said: "I'm gonna be thinking about Chloe Bailey and Damson idris's sex scene for the rest of my life. I just know it..."

One Twitter user criticized Bailey for choosing to appear in such a scene, as they wrote: "Where is a Chloe Bailey's mentor pls??? She's been making terrible decisions lately, she should have never done that sex scene in Swarm and I'm not even gonna go into her most recent collab"

In recent months the question of whether sex scenes should be included in TV and film has become a topic of debate, with some arguing it needed to be removed entirely from media.

Reflecting on this debate, one person said in response to reaction to the scene in Swarm: "Twitter saying they are going to watch Swarm now because of the Chloe Bailey sex scene is ironic considering y'all spent nearly a year on here complaining that sex scenes in movies and TV were unnecessary."

Amid the conversation around the sex scene, one person heaped praise on Bailey for her performance in the show in general by saying: "I love @ChloeBailey acting skills she so talented like what can't she do #Swarm."

I open up twitter and the first thing I see is that sex scene, from Swarm, with Chloe Bailey & Damson Idris. Y'all horny AF on main. pic.twitter.com/yuoieWDLbW — Cliff (@C1iffCinema) March 17, 2023

I’m gonna be thinking about Chloe Bailey and Damson idris’s sex scene for the rest of my life. I just know it… #swarm #SwarmOnPrime pic.twitter.com/dlfVCOR2G2 — Ojay’s Bizarre Adventures ☆ IgboKawaii Crusaders (@JayJaySweetsz) March 17, 2023

Twitter saying they are going to watch Swarm now because of the Chloe Bailey sex scene is ironic considering y’all spent nearly a year on here complaining that sex scenes in movies and TV were unnecessary pic.twitter.com/HzeID0DXHy — ᶜᵃˢᵗᵉʳ ˢʰᵉˡˡ (@castergunx) March 17, 2023

Bailey has commented on what it was like to film the sex scene with Idris, sharing in an interview with Deadline at SXSW that she was "scared" of shooting the intimate moment but her co-star helped her get through it.

She told the publication: "As open and liberal as I am about my body, I was very scared because I haven't had that many partners.

"I'm not like that—like that sexual and open. Damson made it really comfortable; you know, there were limited people on set. It was a closed set."

"We literally had a bouncy ball in between us, and you know, we were making a joke out of it, so it took all of the nervousness away from that. I have to give a lot of kudos to him as a man for making me, as a woman, feel comfortable literally being raw and naked," she added.

Swarm is available to watch on Prime Video now.