Rose Montoya, Topless Trans Woman at White House, Gains Surge in Followers

Transgender activist Rose Montoya, who has been barred from the White House after going topless during a Pride Month event on the South Lawn, has seen her popularity on social media grow.

On Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden welcomed hundreds of guests to a picnic on the South Lawn. It was part of a celebration of Pride Month and the administration's support for the LGBTQ+ community amid a flurry of anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have been introduced and passed across the country at the state level.

Among the attendees was Montoya, a transgender rights activist who rose to prominence in 2021 for her educational social-media content about trans issues. On Monday, Montoya posted a video to her Instagram and TikTok accounts, recapping the White House picnic.

"Trans rights are human rights," Montoya said in the clip while shaking Biden's hand. Near the end of the video, Montoya was shown walking toward the White House and going topless on the South Lawn as her hands covered her breasts.

Rose Montoya is pictured on March 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The transgender activist has seen a surge in her social-media follower count following a backlash over her going topless on the South Lawn of the White House. Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

Asked about Montoya's behavior, a White House spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement it was "inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House."

The spokesperson said that her actions were "not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance" and that "individuals in the video will not be invited to future events."

While Montoya's actions have seen her barred from attending future events at the White House, at least under Biden's administration, her follower count has seen a surge in the days since the event.

Montoya has gained 1,100 followers since Saturday, according to Social Blade, bringing her count up to 793,900 as of Wednesday. The previous week had seen her follower count go up by a relatively modest 100 over seven days.

Montoya's video drew fierce backlash from conservatives online, but her decision to go topless also upset some supporters of LGBTQ+ rights.

The activist and influencer defended her behavior in a follow-up video. Montoya said that going topless in Washington, D.C., is legal and accusing conservatives of using the video to try to advance their agenda.

"It has recently come to my attention that conservatives are trying to use the video of me topless at the White House to try to call the community groomers, etc.," Montoya said in a video posted to TikTok. "And I would just like to say that, first of all, going topless in Washington, D.C., is legal and I fully support the movement of freeing the nipple because why is my chest deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off. However, before coming out as trans, it was not.

"My transmasculine friends are showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy, and I wanted to join them," Montoya added. "And because it is perfectly within the law in Washington, D.C., I decided to join them and cover my nipples just to play it safe."

Washington D.C. law does not explicitly say that people are not allowed to go topless. However, it does state that "it shall not be lawful for any person or persons to make any obscene or indecent exposure of his or her person, or to make any lewd, obscene, or indecent sexual proposal, or to commit any other lewd, obscene, or indecent act in the District of Columbia."

In recent months, the number of large U.S. brands being targeted with boycott calls has grown dramatically, as a host of different companies unveil products supporting Pride Month, which takes place every June. Companies supporting the LGBTQ+ community outside of Pride Month have also faced backlash from conservatives.