Transgender Influencer Rose Montoya Defends Going Topless at White House

Transgender influencer and activist Rose Montoya reacted to criticism she received for going topless at the White House over the weekend by saying that her decision was "perfectly in the law in Washington, D.C."

"It has recently come to my attention that conservatives are trying to use the video of me topless at the White House to try to call the community groomers, etc., and I would just like to say that first of all, going topless in Washington, D.C., is legal and I fully support the movement of freeing the nipple because why is my chest deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off," Montoya said in a video posted to TikTok. "However, before coming out as trans, it was not.

"My transmasculine friends are showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy, and I wanted to join them. And because it is perfectly within the law in Washington, D.C., I decided to join them and cover my nipples just to play it safe."

Montoya's comments came shortly after many conservatives criticized a video in which she was seen topless at the White House for a Pride Month celebration.

Over the weekend, Montoya posted another video on TikTok in which she can be seen standing next to President Joe Biden at the White House.

"Trans rights are human rights," Montoya says in the video while she shakes Biden's hand.

Near the end of the video, Montoya is seen walking toward the White House and going topless as her hands cover her breasts.

"I had the honor of attending White House Pride, the largest one in history where the pride flag flew for the first time...This is trans joy. We're here at the white house unapologetically trans, queer, and brown," the caption of the video said.

Washington D.C. law does not explicitly say that people are not allowed to go topless but does note that "it shall not be lawful for any person or persons to make any obscene or indecent exposure of his or her person, or to make any lewd, obscene, or indecent sexual proposal, or to commit any other lewd, obscene, or indecent act in the District of Columbia."

"This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House," a White House spokesperson told Newsweek on Tuesday in response to the video. "It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events."

Shortly after the video circulated on social media, many conservatives spoke out in opposition of Montoya.

"This is what happened at the White House pride event. A disgrace to our country," the Libs of TikTok Twitter account wrote.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and conservative commentator, wrote: "GRAPHIC: Trans TikTok "influencer" Rose Montoya, posed topless at Biden's White House Pride celebration. Next to him is a biological female, also topless, who had her breasts surgically removed."

Megan McCain wrote, "All people should be expected to have a level of respect and decorum if you're a guest at the White House. It's not a big ask to expect people to keep their clothes on. I'm saddened for everyone and what image this sends domestically and to our enemies. Just truly saddened."

All people should be expected to have a level of respect and decorum if you’re a guest at the White House. It’s not a big ask to expect people to keep their clothes on.



Over the past several months, members of the LGBTQ+ community have faced ongoing criticism while companies promoting Pride Month like Target and Kohl's have faced boycotts from conservatives.

