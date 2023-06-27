Roseanne Barr Shocks With Comments About the Holocaust, Killing Jews

Comedian Roseanne Barr stoked controversy again on Tuesday with comments she made about the Holocaust during a recent podcast appearance.

While appearing on Theo Von's This Past Weekend, Barr sarcastically joked about the 2020 presidential election being stolen and complained about how social media platforms are strict when speaking about different topics.

"And that is the truth. And nobody died in the Holocaust either. That's the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened," Barr, who is Jewish, said on the podcast.

Newsweek reached out to James Moore and William Rodriguez, who are listed publicly as representatives for Barr, via email for comment.

Roseanne Barr appears on Fox News on February 14, 2023, in New York City. Barr has stoked controversy again with comments she made about the Holocaust during a podcast appearance. Steven Ferdman/Getty

Von, the host of the podcast, tweeted that Barr's comments were taken out of context: "This Roseanne Barr clip was sarcasm folks. A clip taken out of a long sarcastic rant she had during our chat. Can we not recognize sarcasm anymore?"

The former Roseanne star's remarks sparked a wave of criticism on social media.

Democratic New York politician Jon Cooper tweeted: "'Nobody died in the Holocaust. It SHOULD happen. Six millions Jews SHOULD die right now, because they cause all the problems in the world.' Is anyone surprised that sicko Roseanne Barr supports Donald Trump?"

“Nobody died in the Holocaust. It SHOULD happen. Six millions Jews SHOULD die right now, because they cause all the problems in the world.”



Is anyone surprised that sicko Roseanne Barr supports Donald Trump?pic.twitter.com/I4szhQmDT1 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 27, 2023

Commentator Brian Krassenstein shared the clip of Barr's comments on Twitter and said, "I don't often call for the cancelling of anyone. I think it rarely serves a purpose, but when she got in front of an audience and said that '6 million Jews should die,' I will happily call for Roseanne Barr to be cancelled."

Krassenstein added: "The Nazis would be proud. And to those using this as an attack on Trump because Roseanne supports him, stop! That solves nothing and just takes away from her own responsibility in making these statements."

I don't often call for the cancelling of anyone. I think it rarely serves a purpose, but when she got in front of an audience and said that "6 million Jews should die," I will happily call for Roseanne Barr to be cancelled.



Her words:

“Nobody died in the Holocaust. It should… pic.twitter.com/km2OLxrPED — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 27, 2023

Florida Congressman Jared Moskowitz wrote, "Roseanne Barr thinks Kanye [West] didn't go far enough," referring to the rapper making a number of antisemitic comments last year, including denying the Holocaust happened.

"I will not excuse Holocaust denial and the wishing for the murder of 6 million people as mental illness," Moskowitz tweeted.

Conservative commentator Steven Crowder gave Barr the benefit of the doubt and tweeted: "In NO world do you actually believe Roseanne Barr actually denies the Holocaust. THAT'S the problem."

You won’t show the whole clip because you are lying.

In NO world do you actually believe Roseanne Barr actually denies the Holocaust.

THAT’S the problem. https://t.co/YfR3Bm0lJr — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 27, 2023

The Holocaust comments are far from Barr's first controversy. In 2018, ABC canceled the Roseanne revival series hours after the comedian posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to Barack Obama throughout his presidency. Barr had tweeted that Jarrett, who is Black, was born from the "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes."

Barr eventually apologized for her tweet and said that she planned to take a break from social media. Months later, she said in a video that she wasn't intending to be racist because she "thought the b**** was white."