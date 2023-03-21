Rottweiler Finds Himself a Baby Shark To Carry During Beach Walk: 'A Treat'

A Rottweiler has decided to join in on the fishing fun with his owners but his catch of the day is unusual, to say the least.

Proving he has no fear, this Rottweiler who lives in Cairns, Queensland, in northeastern Australia, returned to his owners with a baby shark in his mouth. He can be seen wagging his tail while holding the fish in his mouth.

They recorded the shocking moment and uploaded the video to TikTok on March 10. The video shared by @ylbfishing is captioned: "This guy was walking the beach this morning and found himself a treat."

The video, which is paired with the song "Dumb Ways to Die" by Tangerine Kitty, has 6.8 million views and 818,600 likes.

The clip may not surprise Australians as there are plenty of sharks in the Great Barrier Reef which is located in the Coral Sea off the Queensland coast. The species commonly seen are the white-tip reef shark, the grey reef shark and the silver-tip shark.

Queensland also states sharks "do not recognize humans as a food source" and notes attacks are very rare.

In fact, it appears more likely for a dog to bite a human than for a shark to do so, though, granted, humans do tend to encounter dogs more often. According to Florida Museum, from 2009 to 2018, there were 349 dog bite fatalities and 65 shark bite fatalities in the U.S.

In this particular case, it is unclear how the dog came into contact with the shark, but it seemed like he was happy with his find.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) states "a well-bred and properly raised Rottie will be calm and confident, courageous but not unduly aggressive."

Warning! The video embedded below may contain content that some readers could find distressing.

It seems like other dog owners who are familiar with this breed aren't surprised by the video.

One comment with 6,099 likes said: "That's the most Rottweiler thing a Rottweiler could do."

Another user referred to the dog as a "new toy."

"The sharks looks so surprised this happened," stated another.

Another comment referred to South Korea's Pinkfong 2015 "Baby Shark" song, it said: "baby shark do do do do dead."

