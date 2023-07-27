Rottweiler Is Finally Released From Vets After Spinal Stroke in Viral Clip

A social media video from a series that chronicles a young dog's recovery after suffering from a stroke in his spinal cord has moved audiences across the internet.

The emotional video introduces TikTokers to Bert, a rottweiler who had been hit by a sudden fibrocartilaginous embolism in his neck on June 2. The series shows Bert resting and recovering in the days that followed the treatment he received to remedy the condition.

"Day one of recovery," Bert's owner, who doubles up as the video's creator and the manager of the social media account, wrote under the post.

A stock image of a rottweiler.

"Two days ago Bert sadly suffered a fibrocartilaginous embolism in his neck, which is a stroke to his spinal cord. We finally got him home today after what felt like a lifetime, and wanted a way to keep a record of his recovery to see his progress over time and the special moments along the way, so here we are."

Audiences are shown Bert resting in his bed, sunbathing in a park and receiving plenty of love and attention from his owners, while he slowly recovers.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) defines a fibrocartilaginous embolism as a rare type of embolism, which is a sudden blocking of an artery, that occurs in the spinal cord.

"The condition occurs when materials that are usually found within the vertebral disc of the spine enter into the nearby vascular system, veins and arteries, and block one of the spinal cord vessels," the NIH writes online.

Some dogs make a full recovery from the condition, while others are less fortunate.

The later videos show Bert becoming much livelier as time goes on and the final clip posted features him taking his first walk on the street. Here's hoping for a happy ending for Bert.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @BertTheRottweiler on June 4, the TikTok post has been liked by more than 37,000 users and commented on more than 970 times. The vast majority of the users commenting under the post have wished the pup and his family the best and that Bert has a swift journey back to full health.

"Speedy recovery precious doggo. We so don't deserve dogs they are the best," one user wrote.

"Beautiful dog hope he feels better soon," another user added.

A different user shared: "I don't even know him but he's really touched my heart, he's so lucky to have such caring owners. Sending him lots of love and I hope he's better soon."

