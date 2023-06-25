Rottweiler Refusing To Go to Bed Until Owner Falls Asleep Melts Hearts

A social media video that captures a Rottweiler's rather particular night routine has warmed hearts across the internet.

The viral video shows Nala, the black and tan Rottweiler, sitting beside his owner's bed until they fall asleep. Only then, after straining to stay awake, does the pup head to bed himself.

"My dog refuses to go to bed until I fall asleep," the video's creator wrote across the post, which can be seen here.

"He watches me every night and waits until I fall asleep first," they added.

While the Rottweiler breed make confident guard dogs, they are loyal and loving at heart and devote themselves completely to their owners, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

"A well-bred and properly raised Rottie will be calm and confident, courageous but not unduly aggressive," the AKC writes on its website.

"The aloof demeanor these world-class guardians present to outsiders belies the playfulness, and downright silliness, that endear Rotties to their loved ones."

"No one told the Rottie he's not a toy breed, so he is liable plop onto your lap for a cuddle," the pet registry adds.

The AKC also shares online that the breed are intelligent and alert, which sheds a light on Nala's tendency to watch over his owner in the night.

"Rottweilers learn easily to cart and are excellent workers in herding, tracking, and obedience. There is no limit to the canine activities that the Rottweiler can learn to do."

A stock image of a rottweiler. The viral video showed the sensitive dog waiting for his owner to fall asleep before heading to bed himself. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 22 by @Nala_The_Needy_Rottie, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 229,000 times and liked by more than 48,000 users. More than 100 TikTok-ers have shared how moved they were by the viral video in the comments section below it. The TikTok account is currently being followed by over 2 million users.

"Those sleepy eyes omg what an angel," one user wrote.

Nala's owner responded: "Trying to stay awake."

"They're so pure," another user added.

"That is the cutest thing ever," shared another user.

A different TikTok user commented: "Rotties are the purest form of love."

Newsweek reached out to @Nala_The_Needy_Rottie for comment via TikTok.

