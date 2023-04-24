Royals Accused of Photoshopping Queen Elizabeth Portrait With Prince Louis

Social media users have accused the royals of photoshopping an image of Queen Elizabeth II and a group of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, released to mark the late monarch's 97th birthday on April 21.

The image, officially distributed through Kensington Palace via the Press Association, was taken by Kate Middleton—the Princess of Wales—during a summer family gathering at the queen's Scottish retreat of Balmoral Castle in 2022.

Showing the monarch surrounded by her two youngest grandchildren and eight of her 12 great-grandchildren, the image was published on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media channels with the caption: "Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth's 97th birthday. This photograph—showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren—was taken at Balmoral last summer. 📸 The Princess"

Queen Elizabeth II and a group of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren are photographed at Balmoral Castle in Scotland by the Princess of Wales in summer 2022. Social media users have spotted traces of alleged photoshopping in the image. THE PRINCESS OF WALES

Soon after the portrait was released, eagle-eyed social media users alleged it showed traces of photoshopping, including a visible seam running vertically through the image and apparent digital enhancements around the figure of Prince Louis, standing to the right hand side of the frame.

A number of Twitter users posted their thoughts in the comments section of the prince and princess' upload of the portrait.

"Holy Photoshop 😅 Louis and at the left of the Queen. What happened?" one asked.

"Shame that it was photoshopped. Not everything needs to be perfect. Authenticity is far preferable for a public function," posted another.

One tweeted: "The royal family releasing an obviously photoshop photo of the late Queen and some of her grandchildren is such a bad move. TikTok peeps are already going back through old photos and analysing them. No one will look at a photo of the RF again without wondering if it's been edited."

A technical analysis of the image was also given by event photographer Angie Dubé on her TikTok channel, who suggested that owing to the differences in "light sources" and direction of light reflection, she believed that Louis "wasn't in the room" with the wider group.

"I know people are going to come for me and be like 'why does it matter?'" she explained. "It doesn't really matter at the end of the day, no. But, when everyone who is into the royal family is obsessed with who's lying and who's being truthful and what's genuine and what isn't, this is a moment that didn't actually happen. If your photoshopping people into pictures this picture isn't genuine."

Newsweek has contacted Kensington Palace—representatives for the Princess of Wales—and Angie Dubé via email for comment.

Queen Elizabeth II, left, and Kate Middleton, right, are photographed in London on November 10, 2019. The princess released a tribute photograph that she had taken in 2022 to mark what would have been the late monarch's 97th birthday on April 21, 2023. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Though some social mediausers pointed out the potentially negative repercussions of releasing a digitally enhanced image, others highlighted the challenges of having a group of children all cooperating to get a cohesive image in one frame.

Christopher Bouzy, founder of the social media analytics tool, Bot Sentinel, wrote on Twitter: "Please stop criticizing this photo; it's a beautiful photo. Yes, they Photoshopped it, and so what? It isn't easy to get the perfect photo with 10 children. It appears they took multiple shots and then edited the photo to make it perfect. I would've done the same."

He then added that the queen, who was 96 at the time and who would pass away soon after the image was taken, was "probably exhausted and didn't want to sit through a long photoshoot."

Please stop criticizing this photo; it's a beautiful photo. Yes, they Photoshopped it, and so what? It isn't easy to get the perfect photo with 10 children. It appears they took multiple shots and then edited the photo to make it perfect. I would've done the same. pic.twitter.com/cYt3IPpdKA — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) April 22, 2023

Image enhancement and manipulation is not uncommon in royal portraiture and pre-dates the digital age. Queen Elizabeth II's coronation portrait photographer, Sir Cecil Beaton, is regarded as having been a pioneer in image manipulation during the development process in the 1920s and 1930s.

More recent royal photographers, such as Annie Leibowitz, also utilize enhancement techniques for certain shoots, which can include photographing a sitter in a studio setting to then add into a pre-shot background.

The princess is a notable royal photographer, having taken and released a number of official portraits of her children, and recently photographed Queen Camilla (when she was Duchess of Cornwall) for the cover image of her guest edited edition of a British country pursuits magazine.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

