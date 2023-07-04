Family of Rudy Farias Explain How Missing Man Was Found After 8 Years

A Texas man who disappeared for eight years is still not able to communicate with his family after being found with severe injuries.

Farias was 17 when he disappeared on March 6, 2015, while he was out walking two dogs in northwest Houston. His mother grew concerned when the dogs returned home without him.

On Sunday, speaking to local media, Farias' mother confirmed that her son had been located and was alive and recovering in hospital.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV pictured in 2015. After an eight-year search Rudy has now been reunited with his family Courtesy of TexasEquuSearch

On Monday, KPRC 2's Corley Peel shared the family's statement on Facebook about Farais' disappearance.

"We want to thank the media and public for all their support. My son, Rudy Farias IV, was found on Thursday, June 29th, after being missing for 8 years," the statement read.

"Currently, we do not have any additional information on Rudy's case.

"What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911.

"My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us.

"We are asking for privacy during this difficult time, but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal."

Peel also noted that Farias' mother had shared pictures of her son in hospital and said the now 25-year-old was in a bad condition. She shared these images on her Facebook page earlier on Monday.

Farais' mother has said she believes her son had been abused and beaten, as he was found with cuts and bruises all over his body as well as blood in his hair.

Texas EquuSearch, a non-profit organization in Texas that has been involved in the search for Farias since 2015, highlighted he had suffered from mental health issues prior to his disappearance.

Speaking to Newsweek, an EquuSearch spokesperson said they have no additional information about his disappearance "as it is now a law enforcement investigation."

Tim Miller, the director of Texas EquuSearch, spoke to Click 2 Houston and did remark at his surprise Farias had been found.

"How did this happen? We believe in miracles and this certainly was a miracle," he said.

"I can't even tell you how many times we searched and how many leads and tips came in and they just kind of faded away and now all of a sudden, this."

"In the beginning, we met with the family and detectives out there and we found a backpack. We talked to someone with a catering truck that said they saw him, then there were different possible sightings in different places.

"I think now there's a lot of questions. There's a lot to investigate to kind of see what happened, where it happened, how it happened."

Newsweek has contacted the Houston Police Department via email for comment.