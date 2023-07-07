Rudy Farias' Mom's Story Was 'Constantly' Doubted by Private Investigator

A private investigator who previously worked on the search for Rudy Farias in 2015 told Newsweek on Friday that he "constantly" doubted the mother's story of her missing child.

"I constantly had doubts about the mother's story because of the inconsistencies I found," Ryan Grayson, a private investigator in Texas and Mexico told Newsweek.

The comments by Grayson come just a day after the Houston Police Department released new information about the disappearance and recent discovery of Farias, 25, who went missing at the age of 17 in 2015.

On June 29, the Houston Police Department found Farias, 25, "outside a church on 76th St. at Ave. L." Farias first went missing in 2015 when he was 17 years old while walking a dog in Houston, Texas.

Rudy Farias. On Friday, July 7, 2023, a private investigator that previously worked on the search for Farias, told Newsweek that he "constantly" had doubts about the mother's story. On Thursday, the Houston Police Department confirmed that Farias returned home one day after he was reported missing in 2015. NamUs/U.S. Department of Justice

While Farias' mother maintained that her son had been missing for the past eight years, the Houston Police Department confirmed on Thursday that Farias had returned to his mother's home on March 8, 2015, just one day after he was reported missing.

"Mother Janie continued to deceive police," Houston Police Department Lieutenant Christopher Zamora said during a press conference. "She insisted her nephew was the person family and friends have seen coming and going."

In 2015, Grayson was hired to help with the search for Farias after he was reported missing on March 7, 2015.

Grayson told Newsweek on Friday that he was tasked with handling the "Mexico side of [the] investigation" after Santana claimed that her son was being held captive there. Grayson explained one incident that prompted doubts when Santana provided him with a phone number in Mexico that called her and said her son was there.

"I got a contact involved with the Mexican Federal Police and they tracked the number to a landline. The police went to the address and Rudy was not there. I spoke with the lady and she told me she told Janie not to include her in her scam," Grayson told Newsweek.

In another incident, Santana provided Grayson with another phone number from Tijuana, Mexico, that called her and said that Farias was being held captive there.

"Janie said they said things that nobody in Mexico would say. She was using TexMex Spanglish. I knew it was a made-up story," Grayson told Newsweek.

During the press conference on Thursday, Zamora said that the Houston District Attorney has declined to file charges "for making fictitious reports and failure to ID."

"We're going to treat this just as we do with any potential victim or victim, and we're going to give respect to everybody that's involved," Zamora added.

Prior to the announcement by the Houston Police Department, community activist Quanell X spoke out against Santana and said that she was holding her son captive for the past eight years.

"I heard horrific things from that young man...No child should ever be treated like that by your own mother," Quanell X told reporters earlier this week.

Newsweek reached out to the Texas Center for the Missing for comment, as they are currently handling communications for Santana and the family of Farias.