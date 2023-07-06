Farias' Mother Expects to be Arrested

The mother of Rudy Farias, Janie Santana, said on Wednesday that she expects to be arrested after her son, who was missing since 2015, was found.

In a video posted to Twitter by KPRC 2 reporter Corley Peel, Santana is seen speaking with neighbors and heard saying "now they want to arrest me because they said I was hiding him."

AT 6: Neighbors shared this video of a conversation with Rudy Farias’ mom last night. She talks about police wanting to arrest her for hiding her son. I spoke w/ Rudy’s cousin who called police in 2018 after family saw him at his moms house. @KPRC2 https://t.co/2PKNJi6z9q pic.twitter.com/GDCVsYkeEu — KPRC 2 Corley Peel (@KPRC2Corley) July 5, 2023

Santana reported that her son was missing in 2015 and claims that he was kidnapped, but some have disputed these claims, accusing her of holding her son captive.

The Houston Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that they interviewed Farias and his mother, but did not release any information on their discussion.