Rudy Farias Disappearance Live Updates: Farias' Mother Expects to be Arrested

By AND
  • The case of a Texas man found last week after being reported missing in 2015 has taken a disturbing turn, with allegations that he was actually held captive and abused by his mother for those eight years.
  • Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV was 17 when he disappeared after taking his two dogs for a walk near his family's home in northeast Houston on March 6, 2015.
  • Police said Farias, now 25, was found on Thursday, June 29, after they received a call about a person lying on the ground in front of a church in Houston.
  • "What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police," Farias' mother Janie Santana said in a statement.
  • Quanell X, a community activist who was present when detectives spoke to Farias yesterday, said the 25-year-old told them he had been living with his mother.
  • Houston police are scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CDT.

Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.

Farias' Mother Expects to be Arrested

The mother of Rudy Farias, Janie Santana, said on Wednesday that she expects to be arrested after her son, who was missing since 2015, was found.

In a video posted to Twitter by KPRC 2 reporter Corley Peel, Santana is seen speaking with neighbors and heard saying "now they want to arrest me because they said I was hiding him."

Santana reported that her son was missing in 2015 and claims that he was kidnapped, but some have disputed these claims, accusing her of holding her son captive.

The Houston Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that they interviewed Farias and his mother, but did not release any information on their discussion.

Neighbor of Rudy Farias Says He Was 'Never' Missing

A neighbor of Rudy Farias, the 25-year-old that was recently found after disappearing in 2015, say that he was "never" actually missing.

"He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son and daughter. That boy has never been missing," Kisha Ross, who lives in the same neighborhood as Farias's mother, told KTRK-TV in Houston, Texas.

Farias was reported missing by his mother Janie Santana in 2015 when he was 17 years old. The Houston Police Department said that he was found safely last week.

In addition to Ross, community activist Quanell X, has also disputed the mother's claims that her son was missing. Instead, Quanell X said this week that Farias was being held captive by his mother.

Private Investigator Says "There's Something Dark' About Rudy Farias Discovery

A former private investigator that worked on searching for Rudy Farias in 2015 recently spoke out about his discovery.

"Something doesn't add up," Brenda Paradise, a former private investigator that was hired by Farias's family in 2015, told Insider on Thursday. "There's something dark and dirty here."

In 2015, Farias was reported missing after he disappeared while walking two dogs in Houston, Texas. This week, the Houston Police Department announced that Farias was found on June 29 "outside a church on 76th St. at Ave. L."

Following his discovery, some community members and neighbors have spoken out, disputing claims by his mother, Janie Santana, that her son went missing. Community activist Quanell X told reporters this week that Farias was being held captive by his mother for the past eight years.

"That young man's body have scars all over it... all type of scars on this kid and he said that she often locked him in the room, that she would give him drugs and lock him in the room," Quanell X said.

The Houston Police Department have not released any further information verifying the claims made by Quanell X, but they are expected to hold a press conference today after speaking with both Farias and his mother.

"I would love to hear that he's truly been missing all these years, and has finally been found," Paradise told Insider. "But I just don't trust anything that comes from that family."

Press Conference Happening Soon

Houston police are scheduled to hold a press conference in about two hours to discuss the case after interviewing Rudy Farias and his mother.

"While there are reports of some of the content of the interviews being released, our detectives are not in a position at this time to discuss specifics of the interviews of if the content being released is entirely factual," the department tweeted yesterday, saying more details will be released today.

Houston police are expected to brief the media at 11 a.m. CDT. You can watch live on the department's social media platforms and follow Newsweek's live blog here for the latest updates.

