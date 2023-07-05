Neighbors Dispute Rudy Farias Story: 'That Boy Has Never Been Missing'

Neighbors of the Farias family in Texas are disputing whether Rudy Farias, a 25-year-old who was reported missing eight years ago and found this week, was ever actually missing.

Farias reportedly went missing on March 6, 2015, while out walking two dogs in northwest Houston.

However, Kisha Ross and her family, who live in the same neighborhood as Farias' mother, have told television reporters that they have seen, spoken to and hung out with Farias over the years.

"He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son and daughter. That boy has never been missing," Ross told ABC13 in Houston.

Ross' cousin, Broderick Conley, said he and Farias would hang out often and had "good times" together.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV pictured in 2015, when he was 17. His family said in a statement that he was found in late June outside a church. Courtesy of TexasEquuSearch

The neighbors also said they knew him as Dolph, rather than Rudy, as a shortened version of his given name Rudolph.

They added that he would visit their home often but they hadn't seen him in the past few weeks.

The Farias family released a statement on Monday saying he had been found at the end of June, unresponsive outside a church. He was recovering in hospital.

Farias' mother also said she believed her son had been abused and beaten, as he was found with cuts and bruises all over his body.

"My son, Rudy Farias IV, was found on Thursday, June 29, after being missing for eight years. Currently, we do not have any additional information on Rudy's case," the statement read.

"What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911.

"My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma but, at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us. We are asking for privacy during this difficult time, but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal."

ABC13 asked Farias' mother about the neighbors' comments, but she did not wish to be interviewed on camera. She told reporters that the man her neighbors were describing was her nephew, not her son.

She shared photos of the nephew, but the neighbors said this was not the man they know as Dolph.

"I do not know. That's what I have been trying to figure out all day. I am confused right now. I am like, 'What is going on?" Ross said.

In 2018 Houston Police Department received a call from a family member saying Farias was living behind a relative's home. However, when officers arrived to investigate, they didn't find him.

Newsweek has contacted the Houston Police Department via email for comment.