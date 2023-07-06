U.S.

Why Rudy Farias' Father Was Under Police Investigation

By
U.S. Texas Houston Police Missing

The father of a Texas man who went missing as a teenager in 2015—before being found alive this week—was previously investigated as a police officer for alleged ticket rigging.

Rudolph Farias is the father of Rudolph "Rudy" Farias, who was found in Houston outside a church eight years after he was last seen in public walking his dogs.

Questions have since been raised about where the now-25-year-old Rudy Farias has been for the past several years, with speculation that he had been living with his mother, Janie Santana, or even held captive by her.

Houston police badge
Houston police patch on a uniform. The father of a Texas man who was found eight years after he disappeared was an HPD officer who was investigated for alleged ticket rigging.

In 2014, Rudy's father, 51, took his own life. Rudolph Farias died after he was relieved of his duties following a Houston Police Department internal affairs investigation into ticket rigging allegedly carried out by four HPD officers.

As reported by KHOU at the time, an investigation of speeding tickets written by the Houston Police Traffic Enforcement Unit found dozens of cases in which officers, allegedly including Rudolph Farias, were citing speeding tickets in two places at once several miles apart.

In 2011, Rudy's older brother, Charles, also died in a motorbike accident. Brenda Paradise, a private investigator working for the Farias family, told NBC's Dateline in 2015 that Rudy and his mother were the first at the scene of the accident.

"He watched his best friend die right in front of him. His brother was his best friend in the world. He's just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should," Paradise said.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV in 2015
Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV pictured in 2015. After an eight-year search Rudy has now been reunited with his family Courtesy of TexasEquuSearch
Read more

Family members claim that Rudy has been suffering from depression for months as a result of losing his brother. A missing flier from 2015 stated that Rudy had been diagnosed with depression, PTSD and anxiety and had likely stopped taking his medication prior to his disappearance.

In a statement on Wednesday, Houston Police confirmed they have interviewed both Rudy Farias, 25, and his mother as part of their inquiries.

"While there are reports of some of the content of the interviews being released, our detectives are not in a position at this time to discuss specifics of the interviews or if the content being released is entirely factual," the department said.

Police said that they would be issuing no other information until the news conference on Thursday morning.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC