Rudy Giuliani Floats New 'Scientific Evidence' to Prove Innocence

Rudy Giuliani said he has new "scientific evidence" that will corroborate claims of widespread election fraud and prove his innocence after being indicted on a dozen charges in Georgia.

While on WABC's Sunday morning program, Giuliani responded to a caller who questioned how he could prove that he was not part of a criminal conspiracy to interfere with Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and longtime confidante of former President Donald Trump, discussed his legal strategy during the radio segment.

Newsweek reached out Sunday night via Giuliani's podcast website to try and get in touch with the mayor for comment.

Former New York City Mayor and former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, at the U.S. District Court on May 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Giuliani said on August 20,2023, that he has new "scientific evidence" to prove widespread election fraud and that he is innocent after being charged in Georgia. Alex Wong/Getty

Last week, an Atlanta-based grand jury indicted 19 people—including Giuliani, Trump, and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows—on state charges in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Giuliani lashed out against the Georgia indictment where the former mayor and the other defendants are accused of orchestrating a "criminal enterprise" to overturn Trump's loss in the state, calling it "an affront to American Democracy."

All of the defendants were charged with violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO). Giuliani faces 12 counts, seven of which he shares with the former president, including conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing glaze documents, and others.

Both Trump and Giuliani have denied any wrongdoing, with the former president referring to the indictment part of a political "witch hunt" against him as he campaigns for the 2024 election.

Giuliani, Trump's former personal lawyer and loyal ally, has embraced the MAGA leader's narrative that the indictment is part of an attempt to persecute the former president, who is the Republican front-runner.

Giuliani railed against the Georgia indictment in a post on X, formerly Twitter, last week, where he referred to the charges as the "next chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump."

"This indictment is an affront to American Democracy and does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system," Giuliani wrote on August 15.

The former mayor asserted in the post that the "real criminals here are the people who have brought this case forward both directly and indirectly."

On Sunday morning, Giuliani vowed that new "scientific evidence" will prove his innocence when a caller asked about his legal strategy during the radio show.

While Giuliani did not provide additional details on the "evidence," he said that he plans to "follow" Meadows' legal steps.

Last week, attorneys for the former White House chief of staff filed a request to remove the case from Fulton County, Georgia, arguing that Meadows was performing official duties at the time of the alleged crimes so the case should be heard in federal court. Meadows' legal team also announced an intention to "file a motion to dismiss the indictment" if the venue change is approved.

"The first thing is, I don't think I'm giving anything away, I'm just going to tell you my strategy," Giuliani responded to the caller's query. "I'm going to follow Mark Meadows and file as soon as I do the arraignment, I'm going to file a motion for removal to federal court, which I would say almost virtually will be granted."

The former New York mayor also insisted that he is not guilty because he truly believed widespread election fraud could have interfered with the 2020 election.

"Yes, there are things we didn't present then because over the next couple of years, a lot of people did a lot of work and have been able to produce more witnesses and what I would call scientific evidence that is very persuasive," he said on WABC.