Rudy Giuliani Offers to Find Person Behind White House Cocaine

Rudy Giuliani, an ex-lawyer for former President Donald Trump, said during a Thursday television appearance that he should be hired to help find the person who recently left cocaine at the White House.

"Why don't they appoint me and give me a couple of lie detector analysts, and a couple of forensic experts, and I'll catch them," Giuliani said while speaking on Newsmax's Eric Bolling the Balance, though it wasn't clear how serious he was being about the suggestion.

The cocaine was discovered at the White House on Sunday. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, told Newsweek earlier this week that the drug was found by officials with the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service as they were conducting routine checks throughout the building.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the cocaine was located by officials in the West Wing, which she called a "heavily traveled area" that "visitors come through." She also noted that tours of the area took place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, talks to members of the press before he leaves the U.S. District Court on May 19 in Washington, D.C. Giuliani said during a Thursday television appearance that he should be hired to help find the person who recently left cocaine at the White House. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Officials have said that identifying the person who left the cocaine behind will be challenging, which caused ridicule from Giuliani.

"The reality of they're saying, 'We might never find out who did this...' Well, then what kind of security do we have in the White House?" the former New York City mayor asked Bolling. "I mean, this is absurd. This is like putting out your excuse before you even started the investigation."

Giuliani added that the best way to figure out who left the cocaine behind was to find out who had been in the area where it was discovered and "see who's willing to undergo a lie detector test."

"Let's see if any of them have a history of drugs," he said.

Giuliani also said security officials should face harsh scrutiny if the person is not caught.

"If you can't figure out who did this, the entire Secret Service should resign and new people should come in," he said.

Newsweek reached out to Giuliani through the website for his Common Sense podcast for further comment.

Giuliani's Newsmax appearance comes after he recently met with federal prosecutors investigating Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In late June, he voluntary answered questions from investigators with the Department of Justice's (DOJ) special counsel's office, according to reports mentioning sources familiar with the matter.

Though the contents of the interview have not been made public, the meeting has been widely interpreted as a sign that special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the probe into Trump's attempts to overturn the election, is moving the case forward.

Smith's office is also prosecuting Trump on separate charges that he mishandled top secret materials and obstructed the federal attempt to retrieve them. Meanwhile, Trump was indicated on 37 federal counts in the documents case last month. He pleaded not guilty and has denied any wrongdoing.