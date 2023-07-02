Trump Indictment 'Getting Closer' After Giuliani Interview—Watergate Lawyer

Rudy Giuliani's interview with federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election is getting the former president closer to being indicted, according to lawyer Jill Wine-Banks.

The former mayor of New York City, Giuliani, who as part of Trump's legal team tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, was recently interviewed by investigators with the Justice Department special counsel's office, according to reports mentioning sources familiar with the matter.

It's unclear what Giuliani was questioned about, but the interview has been widely interpreted as a sign that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the probe into Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection, is moving the case forward.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a campaign event on July 1, 2023 in Pickens, South Carolina. It was the former president's first campaign rally after his indictment. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former General Counsel of the U.S. Amy Wine-Banks—who was one of the prosecutors during the Watergate scandal involving the administration of President Richard Nixon—certainly sees it this way. Talking on MSNBC on Saturday, she said that Giuliani being interviewed is a sign that another indictment might be coming soon for Trump.

"I think we are moving pretty quickly, and I would say we are getting closer and closer to another federal indictment, whether it's going to be for the fake electors, whether it will be for the New Jersey display of classified documents, whether it will be for more about what happened on January 6th for seditious conspiracy by the president himself in trying to overturn the election, we don't know," Wine-Banks said.

"But the fact that you are at the level of Rudy Giuliani, which is getting pretty much into the inner circle, that means there is nowhere else to go."

On Friday, Trump himself raised suspicions that he will soon be indicted again, posting on Truth Social, his social media platform, that he predicts charges against him will soon be dropped because of a lack of evidence.

"I predict that the Racist District Attorney in Atlanta, with the per capita WORST crime record in the Country, Fani Willis, where murderers 'get away with murder,' and are seldom charged and almost never prosecuted, will be dropping all charges against me for lack of a case," he wrote.

Willis began investigating Trump two years ago, after it was discovered that he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and implored him to "find" more than 11,000 votes needed to win the state in 2020 in order to beat President Joe Biden.

Since then, the probe has expanded to include Trump's associates, an alleged fake elector scheme, and claims of threats and harassment against election workers, as well as reported efforts by unauthorized individuals to access voting machines. Trump has maintained his innocence throughout the probe.

The case is one of many legal challenges currently facing the embattled former president. Last month, Trump was charged with illegally retaining classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

In this case too, Trump has denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation and the trial against him a political "witch hunt."