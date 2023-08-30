Rudy Giuliani's Financial Problems Just Got Worse

Rudy Giuliani's financial woes are about to get worse after a federal judge found the former Donald Trump lawyer liable for defaming two election workers in Georgia and ordered him to pay their legal fees.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled against Giuliani in a lawsuit brought by the mother and daughter poll workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. They accused the former New York City mayor of causing emotional and reputational harm, as well as endangering their safety, after he singled them out in false claims about ballot tampering in Georgia's 2020 election.

Howell ordered Giuliani to pay Freeman and Moss' legal fees and costs, which CNN reported could amount to thousands, if not millions, of dollars. The judge said a trial determining the total amount in damages will be set for later this year or early 2024. Giuliani has already been sanctioned almost $90,000 for the poll workers' attorneys' fees in the case, and Howell said there could be additional sanctions.

Those damages will be yet another contribution to Giuliani's "financial difficulties," as his attorneys referred to them in an earlier court filing in the defamation case. He's reportedly spent millions defending himself in federal and state criminal cases related to his allegations of election interference, and his apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side was recently listed for sale at $6.5 million.

A Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund has been created, and an invitation for a September 7 event in Bedminster, New Jersey shows former President Donald Trump headlining an event for the fund. Tickets are $100,000 per person.

Newsweek reached out to Giuliani's attorneys via email for comment.

Rudy Giuliani speaks to members of the media after being booked outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on August 23. On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that the former Donald Trump attorney is legally liable for defaming two Georgia election workers. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty

The indictment against Trump and 18 allies in Fulton County, Georgia, earlier this month has led to speculation about how financially painful the upcoming trial could be for the 19 defendants, which include Giuliani. They were charged in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state, which Trump lost.

Former Trump official Michael Caputo has predicted that mounting legal expenses could mean the defendants might lose their homes, pull their kids out of school and delay medical care.

Wednesday's order comes after Giuliani conceded to making defamatory statements about Freeman and Moss last month. In a court filing, he said he did not contest their accusations but wanted to argue that those remarks were protected free speech. He refused to admit that the comments caused harm to the mother and daughter.

"Defendant Giuliani, for the purposes of litigation only, does not contest that, to the extent the statements were statements of fact and otherwise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false," according to a court document signed by Giuliani. It added that the concession was intended to help him "avoid unnecessary expenses in litigating what he believes to be unnecessary disputes."

After the election, Giuliani said that Freeman and Moss were "passing around USB ports like they were vials of heroin or cocaine" when they were actually passing a ginger mint, according to a report from the U.S. House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

"There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere," Freeman told the panel in videotaped testimony last year.

Moss added that both women have avoided going anywhere, even the grocery store, where she's faced threats "wishing death upon me, telling me that, you know, I'll be in jail with my mother and saying things like 'Be glad it's 2020 and not 1920.'"