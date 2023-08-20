Russia's 2023 Spacecraft Crashes Into the Moon on Lunar Mission

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon after it span into an uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency said.

"The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the moon," Roscosmos said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

The agency said it lost contact with the spacecraft on Saturday after it ran into trouble while preparing for its pre-landing orbit.

Luna 25, also designated the Luna-Glob-Lander. The space vessel has reportedly crashed into the surface of the moon. Courtesy of N.P.O. Lavochkin; laspace

"During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred onboard the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters," the agency said in a post on Telegram.

The spacecraft had been scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.