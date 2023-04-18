Russia Making 'Creeping Advances' in Bakhmut–U.K. Intel

Russian forces have made some progress in Bakhmut, according to British defense officials. The U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD) also said that heavy fighting was ongoing along the whole Donbas front line but there was a "realistic possibility" that Russia "has reduced troop numbers and is decreasing offensive action around Donetsk city."

This was "most likely to divert resources towards the Bakhmut sector" where the MOD said Russian troops and mercenaries from the Wagner Group were continuing make "creeping advances."

With the frontline following the main railway tracks in Bakhmut, Ukraine is "generally holding Russia's envelopment from the south," the assessment said.

The critical question for both sides was how exactly to conduct any major drawdown of their units around Bakhmut. Ukraine is keen to free-up an offensive force, "while Russia likely aspires to regenerate an operational reserve," the MOD said.

Ukrainian infantrymen are pictured near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on April 13, 2023. Russian forces have made some progress in Bakhmut, according to British defense officials. ANATOLII STEPANOV/Getty Images

Newsweek has emailed the Russian defense ministry about the British update, which tends to highlight Ukrainian gains and Russian losses.

Amid the battle for Bakhmut, Russian forces have been trying to increase control over the whole Donetsk oblast, around half of which they occupy.

As of mid-April, Ukrainian forces continue to hold parts of the city west of the railway line, while Russian forces led by the Wagner Group have taken the administrative center. There have been heavy losses on both sides.

British defense officials said last week that Russian troops had stepped up thier offensive in Bakhmut following better cooperation between the regular Russian army and Wagner troops headed by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin has managed to regain "some favor" with Russian President Vladimir Putin thanks to the weakness of the Russian military's winter offensive in the Donbas region, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The U.S. think tank said Monday that Wagner was getting reinforcements, ammunition, and political recognition, compared with the Kremlin's "previous efforts to expend Wagner forces and Prigozhin in Bakhmut."

Putin's improving relations with Wagner may also be a sign of the Russian leader's reluctance to increase mobilization and that the Kremlin "may be hoping to use Wagner trainers to prepare its mobilized forces."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Kremlin said that Putin visited the occupied Ukrainian territories of Kherson and Luhansk oblasts. The trip included a visit to a military headquarters and a Russian National Guard headquarters, according to Moscow.