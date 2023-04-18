World

Putin Visits Ukraine's Kherson Region Amid Counteroffensive Fears

By
World Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Kherson region of Ukraine as Russian forces—and Western observers—wait for a long-expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Putin discussed Russian positions in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, the Kremlin said, which Moscow declared as annexed by Russia in fall 2022. Putin also visited troops in the eastern Luhansk region, which along with Donetsk, forms the fiercely contested Donbas.

The trip was "not prepared in advance," Russian state media said.

Russian forces have been preparing defenses in southern Ukraine for weeks, likely in anticipation of a Ukrainian spring counteroffensive. Ukrainian sources have said Russian fighters are "building fortifications and defensive lines" in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank noted Monday.

Putin Travels to Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow on April 17, 2023. Putin has traveled to the Kherson and Luhansk regions of Ukraine to meet with military commanders, the Kremlin said. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

In a sweeping counteroffensive in 2022, Kyiv's fighters retook swathes of territory, including in the Kherson region and the northeast Kharkiv area. By early November 2022, Russian troops were retreating from Kherson city, and Kyiv reclaimed the major regional capital that had fallen in the first days of the invasion.

On Tuesday Russian state media published footage of Putin purportedly in Kherson and Luhansk, preparing to meet Moscow's commanders.

During his visit to Kherson, Putin heard reports from military leaders including Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, the Kremlin said.

On Sunday, the British defense ministry said Teplinsky, the head of Russia's airborne forces, had returned to the battlefields in Ukraine in a "major role." He was removed from the Kremlin's operations in Ukraine back in January.

The possible "reshuffle" of senior military commanders in Ukraine after Russia's stalled winter offensive shows the Kremlin is likely preparing for a potential Ukrainian counteroffensive, the ISW think tank said Sunday.

Read more

Ukrainian, Russian and Western sources have long discussed an expected a push by Kyiv against Moscow's forces during the spring months. However, Ukraine has released few details of its military plans, and urged media silence around its anticipated next moves.

On Monday, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, referred not to a timetable for a counteroffensive, but to Ukraine's preparedness to execute successful operations.

"If we aren't ready, then nobody will start unprepared," he told the Associated Press.

Also on Monday, Russian state media reported that Ukraine was "stealthily" amassing forces around Kupyansk, in the Kharkiv region, for a "strike" in the Donbas.

On Monday and Tuesday Ukraine did not specify any offensive actions around Kupyansk, only reporting "unsuccessful" Russian operations.

"We are very concentrated on the preparation of our counteroffensive, together with our partners and especially with the U.S.," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told Fox News earlier in April.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC