What Is Be-12? Russia Dusts Off 'Relic' Soviet Aircraft to Patrol Black Sea

Moscow's forces are using Soviet-era amphibious aircraft to sniff out Ukrainian surface drone attacks in the Black Sea, the British Defense Ministry has said—but the decades-old aircraft is ill-suited to spotting Kyiv's innovative naval drones in the Black Sea.

Russia's Be-12 amphibious aircraft is a "key Russian asset" likely looking out for Ukraine's uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), flying out of Russia's military bases in the Crimean peninsula, the U.K. government said on Monday.

Russia's Naval Aviation forces are using the Be-12s to conduct maritime air patrols over the region, the British defense ministry added in an intelligence update posted to social media.

"It's a bit of a relic," Frederik Mertens, a strategic analyst with the Hague Center for Security Studies, told Newsweek. Reliable amphibious aircraft like the Be-12 can be useful for air-sea rescue missions, "but if Russia is reduced to using them as maritime patrol aircraft looking for USVs it shows how far its naval air force is unprepared."

In this photograph taken on November 28, 2019, sailors observe a Russian Beriev Be-12 aircraft at an undisclosed location in the Black Sea. Russia is likely using the Soviet-era aircraft to detect uncrewed Ukrainian surface vessels in the Black Sea, the British defense ministry said on Monday. FABIEN ZAMORA/AFP via Getty Images

The turboprop-powered aircraft, also known as the Chayka or Seagull, was designed in the early days of the Cold War for anti-submarine warfare and maritime patrols. Footage circulating online throughout the war in Ukraine, now in its 20th month, suggests Russia is still using them in and around Crimea.

In early 2023, Russia's Naval Aviation forces had six Be-12PS amphibious aircraft, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

But these operational Be-12PS do not appear to have modern radar or imaging infrared systems that the aircraft would need to be able to reliably detect elusive targets like Ukraine's surface drones, Mertens said.

"Except for some very lucky sightings, the handful of Be-12s the Black Sea Fleet has available should not be counted on to have a major impact on the Russian attempts to stop the Ukrainian USV attacks," he argued.

Russia has had to up its defenses around its Black Sea Fleet facilities in Crimea, which Ukraine has increasingly honed in on as military targets. Although Ukraine does not have a heavily equipped navy, it has heavily invested in its sea drone development program.

Ukraine's authorities have released footage of the "Sea Baby" aquatic drones attacking the Kerch Bridge, connecting Russia to Crimea, in mid-July, and its naval drones have attacked Russian vessels based in the Black Sea ports of Sevastopol and Novorossiysk.

Ukraine's surface drone fleet "serves for conducting special operations, and for sure it has its role in the liberation of the temporarily occupied Black Sea coastal area," Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's deputy prime minister and top politician for Ukraine's unmanned vehicle development, told Newsweek in early August.

Kyiv's pressure on the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol—including last month's missile barrage that took out a Russian landing ship and submarine—has spurred Moscow to relocate some of its naval assets further away from Ukraine. NATO intelligence has suggested the Kremlin moved some of its navy down to the Black Sea base in Novorossiysk, away from its Sevastopol base closer to mainland Ukraine.

After moving away many Black Sea activities from Crimea, Russia is "attempting to use naval air power to project force over the north-western Black Sea," the U.K. government said on Monday.

For the time being, Russia should still be able to keep its grip on local air superiority in the north-western Black Sea with its fighter jets, Mertens said. This very well could change when Ukraine receives U.S.-made F-16 jets, he added, and Kyiv can then start to contest Russian control of the air in the region.

But this will only materialize when the Lockheed Martin-made jets materialize. It is not yet clear when exactly Ukraine will get the F-16s, but suggestions range from later this year to early 2024.

In the meantime, "we can expect these air operations in and around the Black Sea and the Crimea to continue and take on additional weight as the Russian surface fleet is pushed further back by Ukrainian operations," Mertens predicted. "Both Russia and Ukraine are trying to reinforce their hold on the maritime infrastructure, he added.