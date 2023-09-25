World

Commander of Russian Black Sea Fleet Killed in Crimea Navy HQ Strike: Kyiv

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine Crimea

A Ukrainian strike on Russia's Black Sea naval fleet headquarters in Crimea has killed 34 Russian officers, including the commander of the fleet, Kyiv said on Monday.

A further 105 Russian personnel were injured in Kyiv's missile strikes, Ukraine's special forces said in a post to Telegram on Monday.

On Friday, Ukraine attacked Russia's Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol, reportedly using British-supplied long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles. These were also thought to have been used in a Ukrainian strike taking out two Russian Black Sea vessels in Sevastopol earlier this month.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Friday that its air defenses shot down five missiles over Sevastopol, but that the attack had damaged the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters. Moscow initially said one soldier had been killed, but then retracted the statement to say they were missing in action.

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment via email.

Admiral Viktor Sokolov
An image of Russian Black Sea Fleet commander, Admiral Viktor Sokolov. Ukrainian strike on Russia's Black Sea naval fleet headquarters in Crimea has killed 34 Russian officers, including the commander of the fleet, Kyiv said on Monday. RIA Novosti/Russian Defense Ministry

Following the attack, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, told Voice of America that several high-ranking Russian military personnel had been injured in the strikes, although he did not confirm reports surrounding the death of Admiral Viktor Sokolov, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet.

Sokolov was appointed in mid-July 2022, just months after Ukraine successfully sunk the Black Sea flagship, the Moskva, in April last year.

Crimea has increasingly become the focus of Ukrainian strikes in recent months. Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014, and Kyiv has repeatedly vowed to reclaim control of Crimea.

Kyiv has targeted bridges linking the peninsula, located to the south of mainland Ukraine, to Russia's internationally recognized territory and annexed parts of southern Ukraine. It has also deployed naval drones to target Black Sea Fleet facilities, launched an amphibious raid in Crimea to mark its independence day in late August, and targeted Russian S-400 air defense systems stationed on the peninsula.

Earlier this month, Ukraine launched a barrage of missile strikes on a dry dock in Sevastopol, damaging Moscow's Kilo-class Rostov-on-Don submarine—thought to be the first Russian submarine hit during the war—and the Minsk landing ship at the Ordzhonikidze shipyard.

"The only thing we can do is destroy the Black Sea Fleet and say that any new ship in the area will follow the previous ones," Andriy Zagorodnyuk, Ukraine's former defense minister who is now an adviser to the Defense Ministry, told Newsweek last week.

Update 9/25/23, 8:45 a.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC