Russia Condemned After Dozens Killed in Missile Strike on Grocery Store

News Russia-Ukraine War Russia Vladimir Putin Ukraine

Ukrainian officials on Thursday said dozens of civilians were killed after a Russian strike hit a grocery store in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the incident as a "demonstrably brutal Russian crime" and as a "terrorist attack" on "an ordinary grocery store." The leader said 48 people were killed, but Ukraine's prosecutor general later updated the death toll to at least 49, including a child.

Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, said a café and grocery shop were struck by Russian forces in the village of Hroza, which is located in Kharkiv's Kupyansk district. The attack reportedly involved a missile or shells and occurred at around 1:15 p.m. local time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) delivers a speech during the State Council's Presidium on September 21, 2023, in Veliky Novgorod, Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) during a press conference on September 6, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Zelensky condemned Russia on October 5, 2023, for an attack on a grocery store in Ukraine that killed dozens of civilians. PHOTOS BY YAN DOBRONOSOV/GLOBAL IMAGES UKRAINE/GETTY IMAGES

The strike is believed to be the deadliest Russian attack on Ukrainian civilians since an early 2022 strike in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. In that incident, at least 50 people were killed died after Russian President Vladimir Putin's military forces struck a railway station.

"My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones! Help is being provided to the wounded," Zelensky said on his Telegram account Thursday. "Russian terror must be stopped. Anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is a criminal."

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

