Russia Preparing for Lengthy War as It Cracks Down on Draft Dodging: U.K.

Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

Russia has moved to crack down on its citizens attempting to avoid military service, with President Vladimir Putin seemingly preparing for the long haul in his invasion of Ukraine, which he launched in February 2022, the British Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

In its latest assessment of the conflict in Ukraine, which hit the one-year mark on February 24, the ministry noted that on Tuesday, the Russian State Duma adopted a law establishing a unified registry of individuals eligible for military service that would allow authorities in the future to serve call-up papers electronically, rather than by letter.

A female activist holding anti-mobilization poster
A female activist holding anti-mobilization poster shouts slogan during an unsanctioned protest rally at Arbat street, on September 21, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. The Russian State Duma adopted a law establishing a unified registry of individuals eligible for military service that would allow authorities to serve call-up papers electronically, rather than by letter. Contributor//Getty Images

In doing so, the Russian government has effectively removed "one obstacle which has previously allowed some to dodge the draft," the British Defense Ministry said.

The move comes ahead of an anticipated counteroffensive by Kyiv, and as casualty numbers on both sides continue to soar. Putin in September 2022 ordered the mobilization of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine, a move that sparked several protests across the nation and an exodus of Russians fleeing across the border to neighboring countries like Georgia, Finland, Kazakhstan and Mongolia to avoid being conscripted.

Putin also signed a law in 2022 that punishes those who refuse to serve or evade service with up to 10 years in prison.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said Russian authorities are now likely to punish draft dodgers by automatically limiting employment rights and restricting foreign travel, given that citizens' call-up data would now be digitally linked to other state-provided online services.

The measure is to allow military registration and enlistment offices in Russia to send subpoenas by registered mail or electronically. Once issued, the individual handed the summons will be prohibited from leaving the country until they go to a military registration and enlistment office. A "draft dodger" is to be deprived of the right to drive a car, register real estate and take loans, according to local media reports.

"The measures are reported to be coming into force later in the year; they do not specifically indicate any major new wave of enforced mobilisation," the U.K. Defense Ministry said, assessing that Russia is currently prioritizing a drive to recruit extra volunteer troops.

"However, the measure is highly likely part of a longer-term approach to provide personnel as Russia anticipates a lengthy conflict in Ukraine," the ministry added.

Putin has taken numerous measures to expand recruitment efforts for his war in Ukraine, including signing a decree on March 27 that removed an upper age limit for Russian National Guard members serving in parts of Ukraine that are under the control of Russian forces.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Defense Ministry by email for comment.

