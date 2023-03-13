Russia Launched Over 100 Failed Attacks in a Single Day: Ukraine

Russia allegedly launched more than 100 failed attacks against Ukraine in a single day, according to the Ukrainian military.

The alleged attacks are the latest indication that Russia is struggling to make progress in its "special military operation" launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. Putin hoped for a quick, decisive victory, but his military gains were blunted by Ukraine's spirited defense effort, which has received support from Western governments.

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian ministry of defense press office via email for comment.

Putin's forces continue to stagnate in Ukraine after more than a year of conflict, with fighting largely being concentrated in the easternmost areas of Ukraine, including the Donbas.

Russia has continued to claim areas of success, including around Bakhmut, an eastern city that has been the site of some of the most intense fighting in the conflict.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared its latest operational update from the battlefield on Monday, writing that its forces blocked 102 attacks from five key cities, including Bakhmut, amid speculation that Russia could be closing in on the city.

"The Russian aggressor does not leave the intentions of the occupation of Ukraine. Despite significant losses, the opponent continues offensive actions in the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdiiv, Maryinsky and Shakhtar directions. Last day, the Defense Forces units repelled 102 enemy attacks in these directions," the update on Facebook read.

The General Staff wrote that Russia carried out other attacks, including three missile strikes, including against the city of Sloviansk. Amid setbacks, Russia turned to strikes against Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure during the winter in an effort to apply more pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to head to the negotiating table.

Russia launched eight aviation strikes and "carried out 49 shelling from jet systems of bottom fire," the General Staff said, warning that the level of missile threat across Ukraine remained high.

The Ukrainian military accused Russia of using "terror tactics" against Ukraine, the latest of several allegations that Russia has violated human rights throughout the war.

"The Russian Federation continues to use terror tactics, carrying out indiscriminately shelling of settlements, while grossly violating the standards of International Humanitarian Law," the post read.

Newsweek could not independently verify Ukraine's claims, and Russia has neither confirmed nor commented on the alleged attacks.

Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Battle for Bakhmut Continues

As Ukraine touts repelling these attacks, both Russia and Ukraine continue fighting for control of Bakhmut, a city that experts say offers more symbolic importance to Russia, as Moscow seeks to deliver a rare victory after months of stagnation.

Zelensky adviser Mykhailo Podolyak announced Ukraine's two goals for Bakhmut in an interview on Monday.

"We have two goals: to reduce their combat-ready personnel as much as possible and squeeze them into several grueling key battles, disrupt their offensive, and concentrate our resources elsewhere for a spring counteroffensive," Podolyak said.