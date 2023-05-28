Russia Launched 'Record' Number of Kamikaze Drones at Ukraine, Kyiv Says

Russia has launched a "record" number of kamikaze attack drones on Kyiv on the eve of the capital's holiday, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Ukrainian Air Force (UAF) stated that dozens of drones were used in an attack on Saturday, May 27.

The Russian bombardment used Iranian-made Shahed drones and resulted in the death of at least one person during a five-hour period.

A man clears debris in a building damaged during a Russian drone attack on May 28, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian officials stated that at least one person was killed in the attack. Getty

The UAF's Telegram message added: "In total, a record number of kamikaze drone launches were recorded - 54.

"Another night attack was directed by the enemy at military facilities and facilities of the state's critical infrastructure in the central regions of the country, in particular at the Kyiv region.

"Here, in the area of responsibility of the 'Center' air command, most of the attack drones have been destroyed."

14th massive Russian attack on Kyiv in May.



Several waves of drones that attacked from different sides. 54 drones launched. 52 of them shot down by air defense. The air raid alert lasted over 5 hours.



By preliminary information, 1 person died, 3 injured. Fires and damages to… — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 28, 2023

It continued: "Also, the forces and means of the Air Command 'South' and Air Command 'West' of the Air Forces of Ukraine and air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack. As a result of successful combat work, 52 'shahedis' were destroyed."

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said there had been casualties during the attack.

He said in a Sunday Twitter post: "The air raid lasted over five hours. By preliminary information, one person died, three injured. Fires and damage to building in several districts. No sleep for most of us.

"This weekend residents of Kyiv celebrate Kyiv Day. Russia 'greeted' 'the mother of Rus cities,' as Kyiv is called sometimes.

"Every morning we are filled with gratitude to our air forces who keep us safe. We hold on and go about our day. We will prevail."

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 2,993 unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones, have been destroyed as of May 28.

Russia has continued to target Kyiv despite the frontlines of the war shifting to the eastern part of Ukraine, which is now occupied by Moscow forces.

Earlier this month, Russian forces launched several waves of missile attacks on Kyiv.

There were "several explosions in the capital," including in southeastern parts of the city, according to Kyiv mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko.

Newsweek has contacted the Ukrainian military and the Kremlin for comment via email.