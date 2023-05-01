Russia Lost 100,000 Soldiers in Four Months in Battle of Bakhmut: U.S.

The Russian military has lost over 100,000 soldiers to death or injury in Bakhmut over the last four months, according to new estimates from U.S. officials.

Since December, Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, has seen some of the most intense military conflict of the entire yearlong Russian invasion. Russian forces have reportedly been pouring massive amounts of military resources into prying the city away from Ukraine, which still maintains slim control of the area. While some experts have said that securing Bakhmut would provide Russia with key supply lines and clear the way to take other cities, others have questioned its strategic value compared to the effort being expended to take it.

On Monday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby provided a striking new estimate for how much Russia has lost during the battle for Bakhmut. Kirby said that Russian forces have incurred over 100,000 casualties since December, including around 20,000 deaths. He later clarified that these figures were strictly from Bakhmut, not the overall war in Ukraine. Of those dead fighters, a considerable amount were either Wagner Group mercenaries or convicts conscripted from prison. The numbers were based on newly declassified U.S. intelligence reports, though Kirby did not elaborate on how the numbers were derived.

This past November, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, estimated that Russian forces had suffered 100,000 casualties across the first eight months of the invasion. These new estimates from Kirby suggest a significant acceleration of losses for Russia in Ukraine.

"While the trajectory of the fighting is still developing," Kirby said, according to journalist Laura Rozen. "I think there are a few things that remain clear. First, Russia's attempted offensive in the Donbas largely through that has failed. Last December, Russia initiated broad operations across multiple lines....Most of these efforts have stalled and failed. Russia has been unable to seize a real strategically significant territory."

Kirby added that most of the Wagner troops in Bakhmut were "thrown into combat and without sufficient combat or combat training, combat leadership, or any sense of organizational command and control."

A Ukrainian T-72 tank fires at Russian positions on the frontline near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on March 26 amid Russia's invasion. The Russian military has lost over 100,000 soldiers to death or injury in Bakhmut over the last four months, according to new estimates from U.S. officials. Sergey Shestak/AFP/Getty

Despite these heavy losses, some experts have suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be deterred from continuing the conflict. In January, former Department of Defense (DOD) Secretary Robert Gates said that mass expenditure of military resources was part of a typical Russian military strategy to try and overwhelm Ukraine.

"Putin believes it's his destiny to recreate the Russian Empire," Gates said during an appearance on Meet the Press. "And as my old mentor, Zbig Brzezinski, used to say, 'Without Ukraine, there can be no Russian Empire.' So he is obsessed with retaking Ukraine, he will hang in there...And he's doing what Russian armies have always done, and that is sending large numbers of relatively poorly equipped, poorly trained conscripts to the frontlines, in the belief that mass will overcome."

