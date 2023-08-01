World

Russian Official Comparing Moscow Drone Strikes to 9/11 Sparks Backlash

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Drones Moscow

A Russian government spokesperson comparing Tuesday's drone attack on Moscow to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, has generated backlash online and a swift distancing from the remarks by the Kremlin itself.

On Tuesday, Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said a drone had damaged the exterior of a skyscraper in the city's financial district. It was the same tower that Moscow said Ukrainian drones struck on Sunday morning. The high-rise building is home to Russia's Ministry of Economic Development, its Digital Ministry and the Ministry for Industry and Trade.

Russia's Defense Ministry called the strikes an attempted "terrorist attack," language it has frequently used to describe alleged Ukrainian operations.

It is the latest in a spate of drone assaults on the Russian capital, all of which Moscow has blamed on Kyiv. Ukraine typically avoids taking responsibility for attacks on Russian territory, and has not publicly claimed responsibility for the latest targeting. Newsweek reached out to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry via email on Tuesday.

Reacting to the strikes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova compared the drones hitting the Moscow City building to 9/11.

Maria Zakharova
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg on June 16, 2022. In an appearance on state television on Tuesday, Zakharova compared the Moscow drone attacks, reported by the Russian government on August 1, to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. in 2001. Olga MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

According to Russian officials, no one has been killed in recent drone strikes on Moscow. The death toll during the terrorist attacks in 2001 was just under 3,000 people.

"A colossal number of victims, but the methodology is the same," she said during an an appearance on a Russian state media broadcast run by Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.

"Moscow City is a civilian facility that not only houses offices [and] a business center, but also residential premises," she added. These buildings have "nothing to do with the military," she continued.

During the 9/11 attacks, terrorists linked to al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airliners, two of which crashed into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center. A third was brought down into the Pentagon, which is based at Arlington, Virginia. The fourth airplane crashed in rural Pennsylvania.

"The same picture, it seems to be repeated," Zakharova said.

In remarks reportedly shortly after Zakharova's appearance on state television, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov dismissed links between 9/11 and the Moscow drone attacks.

Likening the strikes to 9/11 is a "bizarre argument," one Twitter user said, with another social media user describing the comments as "ridiculous."

"Everything was the same apart from everything," another tweeted.

Read more

During 9/11, the Twin Towers in New York sustained structural damage, and both collapsed, with several other buildings at the World Trade Center complex also destroyed.

On Tuesday, Sobyanin said the outside of the 21st floor of the Moscow high-rise building was damaged, with 150 square meters' worth of glass broken.

The structural supports of the 42-floor IQ skyscraper in Moscow City remain "intact and were not damaged as a result of the drone hit," the state-backed Tass news agency reported, citing emergency services.

It is not yet clear why the same building was hit in consecutive drone strikes, but there would be symbolic value in both hitting Moscow and government targets.

Hitting non-residential targets, however, does not match up to Ukraine's doctrine of striking military bases and logistical hubs, experts have told Newsweek.

But there will nonetheless be a "deliberate psychological effect" to bringing the war to the Russian capital and the Russian population, Justin Bronk, a senior research fellow with the London-based Royal United Services Institute think tank, told Newsweek on Monday.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC