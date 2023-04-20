World

Russia Has Allowed Its Navy to 'Atrophy'—Retired U.S. Admiral

By
World Russia Russia-Ukraine War Russian military Russian Navy

Russia's military has allowed its above-water naval fleet to "atrophy," according to a former United States Navy admiral.

Russia's surface fleet has been neglected, although Russia's underwater capabilities far outshine its above-water fleet, retired U.S. Naval Admiral and dean of the Center for Maritime Strategy, James G. Foggo, told Newsweek.

Russia's growing naval capabilities have caused concern among NATO allies as Russian President Vladimir Putin doubles down on expanding its advanced submarine fleet. However, the surface fleets have experienced a number of high-profile embarrassments, including the sinking of the Black Sea flagship, the Moskva, in April 2022.

As of 2023, Russia has a total of 598 military ships, including 15 destroyers and 11 frigates, according to Statista figures published on March 30. Moscow's forces have just one aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov.

Russian Navy
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov at the Naval Base of the Black Sea Fleet on September 23, 2014, in Novorossiysk, Russia. Russia's military has allowed its above-water naval fleet to "atrophy," a former U.S. Navy admiral has said. Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier has been plagued by issues. It caught fire in December after undergoing extensive repairs. One person was killed and more than a dozen were injured when the vessel caught fire in December 2019, as well. The flagship also sustained damage in October 2018 after a dry dock collapsed at the Murmansk facility where the ship was being refitted.

In early January, Ukraine's military intelligence agency said the aircraft carrier "was not capable of moving under its own power." The ship's hull was in a "critical condition," Ukraine said, saying "significant corrosion" had compromised the metal structures on the vessel's lower deck.

"The holds are completely filled with muddy water, which makes a detailed examination of the ship from the inside impossible," Ukraine added. Pointing to the string of unfortunate setbacks around the aircraft carrier, Foggo said that this does not constitute "much of a surface fleet" for Russia's naval forces.

Yet Russia's Navy remains of importance to Russia's political leadership. In 2009, then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said that "without a proper navy, Russia does not have a future as a state."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry via email for comment.

Read more

However, "Russia's largest naval surface ships are Soviet legacy vessels that are becoming less reliable over time," the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies said back in 2019.

On April 14, Russia announced a host of military drills involving its Pacific Fleet, which the Kremlin said involved more than 25,000 personnel and 167 warships, as well as 12 submarines. They were unplanned exercises, the Kremlin said.

Although Russia's military priority remains the ongoing war in Ukraine, "no one canceled or canceled the tasks of fleet development, including in the Pacific theater," Putin told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to a readout of a meeting published by the Kremlin on Monday.

"The forces of the fleet in its individual components can certainly be used in conflicts in any direction," the Russian leader was quoted as saying in the readout. On Thursday, Russian media reported that the head of the Pacific Fleet, Admiral Sergei Avakyants, had left command of the fleet, which he had led for more than a decade.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC