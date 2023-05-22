World

Mystery As Russian Official Dies Mid-Flight After Becoming Seriously Ill

By
World Russia Ukraine

A Russian official who reportedly complained about Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has died after falling ill on board a flight from Cuba to Russia.

Russia's Deputy Science Minister Pyotr Kucherenko, 46, fell seriously ill on a flight on Saturday from Havana, where he had been on government business, according to Russia's Science and Higher Education Ministry. Newsweek has reached out to the ministry for comment.

The unexplained death follows claims by Russian journalist Roman Super, who wrote on Telegram that during a conversation in 2022 the minister complained that Russia was being brutalized and he could not leave as "they confiscate our passports."

Pyotr Kucherenko, Russia's deputy science minister
A profile photo of Pyotr Kucherenko, Russia's Deputy Science Minister. The 46-year-old has died after falling ill on a flight from Cuba to Russia. Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education

"There's no world that would be happy to see a deputy Russian minister after this fascist invasion," Kucherenko reportedly said. Super's post on Sunday claimed that the minister told him he was taking large numbers of antidepressants and tranquillizers.

"We're all held hostage," said Kucherenko, according to Super. "You can't imagine the degree of brutalization of our country." He added: "I hardly sleep. I feel terrible."

When contacted for comment, Super told Newsweek: "Everything I knew, I wrote. Petya [Kucherenko] was a normal person, and, like all normal people, he condemned the very idea of war, especially a fraternal one."

Super did not reveal exactly when the conversation took place, but the journalist left Russia for security reasons after the war started in February 2022, The Moscow Times reported.

Russian officials, including lawmakers, governors and senior managers, have reportedly complained of tough restrictions on foreign travel since the start of the war amid Kremlin concerns of defections.

Kucherenko had been traveling with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Andrei Guskov, the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Latin America, the RBC news outlet reported.

Kucherenko was married to Gurtskaya, a blind pop singer who has been honored as a People's Artist of the Russian Federation, the country's highest award in the performing arts. She has publicly expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, reportedly signing a 2014 open letter from Russian cultural figures backing the illegal annexation of Crimea.

There have been a number of unexplained deaths of high-profile Russians since the start of Putin's war. In February, Marina Yankina a military bureaucrat who criticized the Kremlin for Russian losses in Ukraine, died in St Petersburg after falling 16 floors to her death.

In December, Pavel Antov, a member of Putin's United Russia party and a wealthy sausage tycoon, was found dead in front of his hotel in India. His death came two days after his friend, Vladimir Bidenov, was found dead in a room at the same hotel.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC