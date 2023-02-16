A Russian defense official has died after falling from a window of a building in St. Petersburg, according to local media reports.

The body of 58-year-old Marina Yankina, who headed the Financial Support Department of the Russian Defense Ministry in St. Petersburg's Western Military District, was found on Wednesday morning, Fontanka reported.

Police found her body under the windows of a high-rise building on Zamshina Street in the Kalininsky district of St. Petersburg.

Fontanka reports that based on preliminary information, she lived in the building where she fell, and law enforcement agencies haven't ruled out that she took her own life.

58-year-old Marina Yankina fell out of a window in St. Petersburg and died. She was the head of a financial department of the Defence Ministry in the region. https://t.co/MNP890K4Rn — XSovietNews 🇺🇦 (@XSovietNews) February 16, 2023

The press service of the Western Military District confirmed that the woman worked with the department.

Russian Telegram channel Mash reported that documents belonging to Yankina were discovered on the 16th floor of the building.

Newsweek has been unable to independently verify those reports.

According to Fontanka, Yankina previously worked at the Federal Tax Service and served as deputy chairman of the Property Relations Committee of St. Petersburg.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.