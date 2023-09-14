World

Putin's Body Language in Meeting with Kim Comes Under Scrutiny: 'Weak'

By
World Russia North Korea Vladimir Putin Kim Jong Un

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have greeted each other with a firm grip but many speculated on who had the upper hand.

With each leader isolated on the global stage in their own way, Kim stepped out of his limousine at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's far eastern Amur region on Wednesday to a handshake with Putin that lasted more than 30 seconds.

During the visit, the pair discussed Russian promises of help with North Korea's fledgling space program while Putin told reporters there were "possibilities" between the countries for military cooperation. Away from the high politics of Wednesday's meeting was analysis of the dynamic between the pair.

Social media user Sara Jade, who posts on X (formerly Twitter) about body language and psychology, said that as the pair sat next to each other, Kim's display was "confident" and "open" and showed a "manspreading territorial crotch display," which was "dominant" and "authoritative."

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur region on September 13, 2023. The pair's body language was closely scrutinized.

"Putin looks weak," said the post which noted Putin's "closed upper body" and how his leg leaned towards Kim.

The post compared an image of a meeting between Putin and Alexander Lukashenko in September 2020 at a time when the Belarusian leader needed Putin's help after widespread protests calling for his ouster.

The image shows Lukashenko leaning towards Putin, who was "confident dominant and authoritative," according to Sara Jade, who wrote this was "almost the opposite" to Wednesday's meeting.

This difference was also noted by Belarusian opposition politician Valery Kavaleuski, who also compared the images from the two meetings and wrote, "test your body language reading skills in context."

"Lukashenka & Putin, Sept 2020, millions of Belarusians demand that Lukashenka must go - Kim Jong Un & Putin, Sept 2023, Putin is losing the war against Ukraine," added Kavaleuski.

Political analyst Ian Bremner shared the same images, writing, "It's not every day Kim Jong Un can elicit this sort of posturing from a non-North Korean citizen."

Jeffrey Fischer, an author whose X handle is "Colonel Jeff in Austria", wrote, "Body language is everything. Given Belarus panders to Russia, what does the second photo suggest? Oh how far he's fallen. Putin needs Kim."

Body language expert Judi James told British newspaper The Sun that Kim's intense eye contact and "overall appearance is one of utter confidence, from his sharp suit to his heavyweight walk."

As they sat for photos, James said both showed "a very alpha splaying of the legs," although the North Korean leader's pose "is more symmetric." His buttoned jacket, compared with Putin's being undone made the Russian leader "look more open to talks while Kim appears to be keeping his cards closer to his chest."

In comments reported by British newspaper The Mirror, another body language expert, Darren Stanton, told Bitcoin Casinos that with the handshake Putin wanted to be seen as a "stronger force" with his "bone crusher" greeting which was a bid to "exert authority."

Stanton said that Kim is "rubbing his index finger and thumb together," which was "almost a demonstration of anxiety" and can "also be a sign of impatience as if he does not want to be there."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC