World

Russia 'Rapidly' Losing Control of Occupied Ukraine: Kyiv

By
World Ukraine Russia Donetsk Bakhmut

Ukraine's armed forces say that Russian troops are quickly losing control of occupied areas, as Kyiv's units launch a long-awaited major offensive with the help of new NATO weapons systems including main battle tanks.

This week has seen the beginning of Kyiv's long-planned operation. Russian forces are reporting an intensification of fighting and offensive actions by mechanized columns at multiple points along the 800-mile front line. This includes around the Donetsk city of Bakhmut and along the southern contact line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainian IFV crew pictured in Donetsk Oblast
The Ukrainian crew members of an infantry fighting vehicle are pictured during military training on May 29, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Kyiv is hoping that its long-awaited counterattack will liberate parts of southern and eastern Ukraine occupied for more than a year. Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Hanna Maliar, deputy Ukrainian defense minister, said on Telegram on Thursday that Russian influence over occupied regions is slipping. Moscow's forces have resorted to more punitive methods of controlling the local population.

"The influence of the Russian occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine is rapidly decreasing due to their inability to maintain appropriate living conditions of the local population," Maliar wrote.

Russian troops in the partially occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia have for months been preparing for a counterattack from Ukraine. Moscow's forces have also been contending with deep strikes behind the lines, sabotage operations by partisans, and Ukrainian special-forces actions.

Maliar said that the situation is becoming more difficult for the occupiers as Ukraine switches over to offensive operations. Moscow's forces are adopting tougher measures to weed out hidden enemies, she added.

"In particular, last week, Kyrylivka village in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region was encircled by Russian troops for several days, during which total filtration of the local population, raids on local infrastructure facilities and citizens' homes were carried out," Maliar wrote.

"Representatives of Russia's FSB [Federal Security Service] checked especially thoroughly the citizens who were reported to have pro-Ukrainian views, including those based on denunciations." Some of those taken away for further questioning, Maliar said, have not returned.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry via email to request comment.

Read more

Russian officials have so far been bullish on Ukraine's unfolding offensive. They say their forces have defeated several armored Ukrainian drives while inflicting heavy losses on the attackers. But Moscow's history of disinformation and obfuscation has left little trust in its military reports.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is largely maintaining operational silence on the new offensive. Maliar earlier this week said there would be no announcement of when the push began.

Maliar did, however, add that Ukrainian units in several areas had switched over to offensive operations, on Friday, reporting intense Russian attacks in the Donetsk region—which Maliar said remains the "epicenter" of the fighting—and Ukrainian activity in Zaporizhzhia.

"War is not without losses," Maliar wrote. Emerging reports from Russian military bloggers and U.S. sources have detailed significant casualties among the attacking Ukrainian troops encountering the first line of Russian defenses.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC