Videos Show Smoke Billowing Into Sky After Fire at Russian FSB Office

A fire has broken out at a security service building in southern Russia in the latest unexplained blaze since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Explosions were reportedly heard around the premises of the Federal Border Guard Service of FSB office in the city of Rostov-on-Don, around 75 miles from the Russian border with Ukraine.

Video shared on social media shows the blaze from a variety of angles with smoke billowing into the sky.

It’s FSB building in Rostov and Donu in Russia now. Don’t rush to accuse Ukraine. It might be provocation or domestic political fight. Remember their intelligence and defense services are fighting for the influence pic.twitter.com/mBL4R00KhQ — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) March 16, 2023

The cause of the fire was unknown as of Thursday afternoon although the Kyiv Post reported that "it is most likely ammunition exploding." Another social media user suggested the fire had started at a warehouse by the FSB building.

The Twitter account Live UA Map tweeted that firefighters at the scene were "asking for armored plates, as explosions continue and shrapnel flying."

Next to images of the blaze, former Ukrainian presidential spokesperson Iuliia Mendel tweeted, "Don't rush to accuse Ukraine. It might be provocation or domestic political fight. Remember their intelligence and defense services are fighting for influence."

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.