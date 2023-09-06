NATO Country Admits Russian Drone Debris Landed on Its Territory

NATO member state Romania has said debris from a Russian drone did fall onto its territory after Bucharest initially denied the reports of fall-out from a Russian strike at a Ukrainian port.

"Pieces were found that could be a drone," Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tîlvăr told CNN local affiliate organization A3CNN during a visit close to the country's border with Ukraine. Remnants fell close to the Romanian village of ​​Plauru, on the Romanian side of the River Danube, the outlet reported.

Ukraine had said earlier this week that an Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drone had detonated on Romanian territory during a Russian attack on Ukraine's Izmail port, located in the country's southern Odesa region on the Danube.

"This is further confirmation that Russian missile terror poses a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to the security of neighboring countries, including NATO member states," Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesperson for Kyiv's Foreign Ministry, said in a statement posted to social media on Monday.

Remains of Shahed 136 at an exhibition on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Under the alliance's Article 5, an attack on any NATO member state is considered an attack on all 31 countries.

Romania's Defense Ministry had said it "categorically denies the information from the public space regarding a so-called situation that occurred during the night of September 3 to 4, in which Russian drones allegedly fell on the national territory of Romania."

"At no time did the means of attack used by the Russian Federation generate direct military threats to Romania's national territory or territorial waters," Bucharest added earlier this week, saying Russian attacks on civilian targets and Ukrainian critical infrastructure were "unjustified and are in deep contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law."

