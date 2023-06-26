World

Shoigu Appearance Means Putin Is 'Sticking by' Him: Ex-Envoy

By
World Sergei Shoigu Russia Vladimir Putin

Images of Sergei Shoigu released on Monday show the Russian defense minister has the backing of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the United Kingdom's former defense attache to Moscow has told Newsweek.

Shoigu had not been seen in public since Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin seized Russia's Southern Military Command HQ in Rostov-on-Don and marched on Moscow on Saturday, before calling off the mutiny.

Prigozhin has repeatedly condemned Shoigu, as well as chief of Russia's General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, for their performance in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and had called for their removal.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow on June 15, 2023. Russian state agencies released, on June 26, 2023, the first pictures of him appearing publicly since a mutiny by the Wagner Group against Russia's military. MIKHAIL METZEL/Getty Images

Under a deal brokered by Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Putin, Prigozhin agreed to go to Belarus, although the terms of the agreement remain unclear.

However, with social-media users noting the absence of Shoigu and Gerasimov during the crisis, the Russian defense ministry released footage showing Shoigu looking out the window of a military plane and holding a meeting with top brass.

Shoigu "checked the forward command post of one of the formations of the Western Group of Forces," the defense ministry said in a statement, reported by state news agency Tass. Shoigu heard a report from the commander of the group, Colonel-General Yevgeny Nikiforov, on the current situation; the nature of the enemy's actions; and "the performance of combat missions by Russian troops," Tass added.

John Foreman, the former U.K. defence attache to Moscow, told Newsweek that Shoigu had form for being shown in uniform when under pressure due to reverses in Ukraine or facing questions over his conduct in the war.

"This shows that he is still in the role of defence minister, that Putin is sticking by him, and that Prigozhin has lost the power struggle with this wily political operator," Foreman said.

Read more

It is not clear when or where the video was filmed. However, Rybar, a popular pro-war blog, said Shoigu had visited the Belgorod region on Friday before Prigozhin's uprising. This suggests that the Russian authorities were trying to pass off the images as current.

"I would like to see him on live TV in a National Security Council meeting with the other power players," said Foreman. "I don't think he is out of the woods yet in terms of being replaced, but Putin doesn't like being bounced into personnel decisions by outside pressure."

The consequences of the deal struck between Lukashenko and Prigozhin, who was last seen in Rostov on Saturday, are uncertain.

Putin has not fired any of his top team. Gerasimov, who also has not been seen in public since the mutiny, remains the head of Russia's forces in Ukraine, despite Prigozhin's demands for him to be fired.

Some Russian sources said that Alexei Dyumin, Tula Oblast governor, who was the former head of Russia's Special Operations Forces, could replace him. However, the Institute for the Study of War independent think tank said this speculation could not be confirmed.

In any case, the ISW noted on Sunday that "any changes to the MoD leadership would notably represent a significant victory for Prigozhin."

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC