Russia Accidentally Takes Down Its Own Drone Over Crimea

Russia shot down an Iranian drone operated by Moscow's own troops in the annexed Crimean peninsula, according to new reports.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-backed leader of Crimea, said that an "enemy" unmanned aerial vehicle had been jammed in the eastern part of the annexed territory. Aksyonov shared an image of the downed drone. Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels posted footage of an airborne drone catching fire.

However, other reports suggested the drone was an Iranian-made Mohajer-6 surveillance drone, which is also capable of carrying weapons, operated by Russia.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's internal ministry, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that it appeared Russian forces "took down their own Iranian Mohajer-6 drone. Good job!"

Rob Lee, a senior fellow with the Foreign Policy Research Institute think tank, said on social media that what looked to be a Mohajer-6 operated by Russia could have been downed by Russian air defenses. Reports indicate it was a "friendly-fire incident," the Ukraine-focused weapons monitoring account Ukraine Weapons Tracker added on Twitter.

An Iranian Qods Mohajer-6 drone and two Qaem glide bombs are seen during a delivery ceremony of new equipment to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Force. Reports have suggested that Russia shot down a Mohajer-6 over Crimea with its own air defenses. Fars Media Corporation

Newsweek has contacted the defense ministries of Russia and Ukraine for comment via email.

Drones have played a key role in Russian and Ukrainian wartime operations. Gerashchenko, speaking in February, told Newsweek that drones were "the super weapon here," adding: "This war is a war of drones."

Russia has used Iranian-made drones to target Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Shahed-131 and -136 UAVs, also known as "kamikaze" drones, have become a familiar sight across Ukraine. A report published by the U.S. think tank, the Center for Naval Analyses, concluded late last month that Russia's domestic drone production cannot keep up with the demand for UAVs in Ukraine.

Samuel Bendett, a co-author of the CNA report, previously told Newsweek that there are several key issues in Moscow's military-industrial complex, including how Russia "relies on imported technology which the domestic tech still cannot readily substitute."

On Monday, Ukraine's military said it had intercepted six out of a total of eight Shahed drone strikes by Russian forces overnight. The previous day, Moscow launched five Shahed drones at Ukrainian targets from the Bryansk border region, Kyiv's air force said in an update.

Throughout May 2023, Russia made its "most intense use" to date of Shahed drones, launching over 200 attacks on Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry said on Monday.

This is likely a Russian strategy of forcing Ukraine to use up its supplies of advanced air defense missiles, the government department said in an operational update posted to social media.

"Russia is unlikely to have been notably successful," the British Defense Ministry continued, adding Ukraine had intercepted at least 90 percent of the incoming drone attacks largely with jamming technologies and older air defense systems.