Video Shows Russian BM-21 Grad Units Wiped Out in Artillery Strike

Ukraine's armed forces have shared video footage they say shows the destruction of Russian rocket launchers during Kyiv's ongoing counteroffensive.

The footage, posted on Tuesday and lasting 59 seconds, starts with aerial shots of what Kyiv said were Soviet-era BM-21 Grad units behind enemy lines near Bakhmut, the Donetsk city which has been fought over for months.

The screen then goes black and the clip segues into missiles being fired and the fiery and smoky remains of the military vehicles.

"Three grads were destroyed in the Bakhmut area," said the post, which added that "all enemy equipment and personnel were destroyed."

Newsweek has been unable to verify the undated footage and has emailed the Ukrainian and Russian defense ministries for comment.

The footage comes as Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said Kyiv's forces were advancing on the southern flank of Bakhmut where the battlefield situation had "escalated again."

She said that the situation was "changing very rapidly" as both sides tried to gain the initiative. Control over the same positions could be "lost and regained twice a day."

Ukraine's forces began offensive operations in the Bakhmut directions around June 24, slowly advancing on the southern and northern flanks. The Institute for the Study of War said this might pressure Russia into deciding whether to redeploy troops from other Ukrainian territories.

A BM-21 Grad multiple-rocket launcher fires on Russian positions near Bakhmut in Ukraine on June 20, 2023. Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that three of the Soviet-era missile systems belonging to Russian forces had been destroyed. GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

Maliar had earlier said on Telegram that Ukrainian troops were pushing toward Melitopol and Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and had so far liberated 61 square miles in total, including 10 square miles over the last week.

In other news, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that four unmanned aerial vehicles intercepted in the Moscow region on Tuesday had been launched by Kyiv.

In the latest claim by Russia that Ukraine is sending drones into Russian airspace, news agencies reported that a UAV crashed on the territory of a military facility near Kubinka, east of the Russian capital. Two others were intercepted near the international airport at Vnukovo, which led to flights being diverted.

The fourth drone was downed over the neighboring Kaluga Oblast before it got to Moscow.

Separately, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told Polish news outlet Rzeczpospolita that Ukraine would get dozens of Leopard 1A5 tanks allocated by Germany and Denmark "in the coming weeks."

Denmark signed a co-operation agreement with Germany and the Netherlands earlier this year to transfer at least 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, which had been originally scheduled to arrive in spring but have been delayed until summer.

Denmark and the Netherlands have also finalized contracts to purchase and give Ukraine 14 Leopard 2 tanks from German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall.

However, Ukraine will not get Western fighter jets until its counteroffensive has finished, Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer, the Chairman of the Military Committee of NATO, told British radio station LBC.

"The discussion on the fighters is an important one, but it will not be solved in the short term," Bauer said on Tuesday.