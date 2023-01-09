What Are Russia's Su-57 Felon Jets? The Plane Russia Is Terrified of Losing

As Russia's war effort continues, Moscow is reluctant to deploy some of its most advanced aircraft to the skies above Ukraine, according to a new assessment.

Although since the summer Russia has "almost certainly" opted to deploy its Su-57 Felon jets in the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin has likely restricted these missions to within Russian borders, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update on Monday.

But Vladimir Putin's forces are believed to be using the aircraft to launch long range missiles into Ukrainian territory, the government department continued.

The protection of the Su-57 jets is "symptomatic of Russia's continued risk-averse approach to employing its air force in the war," the ministry said, as Moscow looks to shield itself from the possibility of the Su-57 technology being compromised in Ukraine.

It will also be looking to veer away from the prospect of its air force's reputation taking a hit along with the advanced jets, the intelligence update suggested.

However, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed Russian forces had made "brilliant" use of the stealth jets in Ukraine, telling state media in August 2022 the Su-57 has "a very high degree of protection against various air defense systems," as well as missile strikes.

What Is the Su-57 Felon Jet?

The U.K. Defense Ministry calls the Felon "Russia's most advanced fifth-generation supersonic combat jet." A stealth aircraft, it employs "highly advanced avionics," the government department said.

The Russian military received its first Su-57 jet, which is capable of reaching supersonic cruising speeds, back in 2020, according to Russian state media.

The twin-engine, single-seat jet has been in development since 2002, according to non-profit policy think tank the RAND Corporation, in the hopes of rivaling the U.S.'s F-35 aircraft.

A 2020 analysis by the Royal United Services Institute, a U.K.-based defense think tank, described the Su-57 Felon jets as "not yet having matured into a credible frontline weapons system," but they were nonetheless a stealth aircraft with "potential."

While still in its developmental stage, the Su-57 was recorded flying over Syria in 2018.

The Su-57 jets feature heavily in press releases from Russian state media. One article from August 2022 published by state news agency TASS said the Russian Aerospace Force (VKS) was on track to receive 22 Su-57 jets by the end of 2024.

The state outlet reported that by 2028, this number would increase to 76.

But military analyst Harry J. Kazianis has said it would be "nearly beyond insane" for Russia to send its Su-57 aircraft into Ukraine.

"If Ukraine took down a Su-57, it would be such a big PR victory for Kyiv that it would call into question even more than it is now the capabilities of the Russian military and Russian Air Force. Why would Putin take such a chance? Simple, he won't," he told defense outlet 19FortyFive.